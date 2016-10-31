Medical Malpractice Limits

By Michelle Dinh-Tran

Explanation and Current Law

In a medical malpractice lawsuit, plaintiffs are awarded economic damages for harms such as lost past and future earnings, medical expenses incurred, and most other quantifiable losses as a result of the injury. But there are limits to how much patients are able to recover for non-economic damages–the pain and suffering part. These damages are considered to not be readily quantifiable and rely more on subjective sympathies and psychological injuries opposed to permanent, irreversible consequences. Regardless of how permanently disabled, disfigured, blind, paralyzed, traumatized, or physically and mentally in pain and suffering someone is, under California Civil Code §3333.2 the limit for such nonpecuniary damages are capped at $250,000. This cap was established in 1975–in today’s dollars, that would be just over $1.1 million, but the cap has failed to even account for inflation.

Comparison and Analysis

A total of 26 states have damage caps that are higher than that of California. Some states have two categories of caps in place: one that applies to non-economic damages and another that increases the cap when the case involves severe impairment or even wrongful death. Other states not only have the two categories of limitations, but they also make an effort to review the amounts annually and adjust for changes in cost-of-living, medical treatment costs, advancement in technology and availability, and other pertinent factors that could affect the cap. California has not touched this standard and ignores the fact that the cap no longer serves or speaks to the current fiscal challenges of the state, leaving plaintiffs short of what they deserve. Idealistically a baseline maximum cap across all the states is impractical, but at the very least California should raise its cap to the same average as the majority of the states.

Conclusion and Policy Proposal

With a state that prides itself as being on the forefront of legislative reform, we are archaically parsimonious when it comes to quantifying compensation for patients who are injured, clearly through no fault of their own. Patients who have a diminished quality of life because of a negligent physician or health care provider are insufficiently cared for under the laws of this state. Legislative reform is overdue to correct this social injustice. Permitting a recovery cap to remain stagnant for more than forty years strongly implies that the state legislature is more beholden to the financial interests of insurers than the well-being of the permanently disabled. Patients deserve compensation for overall negligence and injuries, and that compensation should be both fair and just. If the state is unwilling to revisit the matter with fresh eyes, it should at least adjust for inflation.

