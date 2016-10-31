Policing the Police

By:Alex Behzade

Only a few other issues can currently compare in intensity to that of law enforcement. Vile rhetoric has emerged, countless protests held, a movement started, divisions sown, and in some tragic cases innocents killed with regard to this ongoing debate. I can understand how any issue that could be traced to a racial cause could lead to such high emotions, but both sides need to step back and analyze this. Is there an epidemic of police violence in this country? Why does such an antipathy for the police exist? I hope that the atmosphere of this debate hasn’t become so toxic that as the author of this article I’m not called a sympathizer of cop killers by one side or that I like dead children on the other.

THE COORDINATED WAR ON COPS Over the summer, five police officers were murdered in a coordinated ambush in Dallas, Texas. The perpetrator, a disgruntled war veteran named Micah Johnson, was later killed in an engagement with police. Conversations between him and a hostage negotiator determined his motive was to “kill white people, especially white officers.” Cop killings are sickening, but what distinguished these from others was the motive. These officers were targeted solely because they were cops. To understand this, we must take a step back. The current wave of activism targeting law enforcement began with formation of the Black Lives Matter organization after the acquittal of George Zimmerman. Led loosely by activists – and professional protestors – Sean King and DeRay Mackenson, they rose to prominence during the Ferguson riots. While branded as an organization trying to save lives, BLM often encompasses the worst of all race baiters alongside their mostly decent and concerned ranks. Their rhetoric and spotlight on the police have led to what social scientists have called the “Ferguson Effect.” Many cities following the spate of anti-police activism have experienced surging crime rates such as in Chicago, Baltimore, and St. Louis. Sensational attacks against police

offi cers have increased, such as the assassination of NYPD offi cers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos in 2014. “But didn’t the police murder these poor men?” many undoubtedly ask. Though each death is a tragedy, many of the memes used to condone the violence have turned out to be fabrications. “Hands up, don’t shoot,” heralded by the media and public fi gures, ended up to be a lie according to investigations by the Obama Justice Department, which concluded Michael Brown was the aggressor. The prosecutors in the Freddie Grey case in Baltimore have been dogged with accusations of prosecutorial misconduct from the very beginning. We must acknowledge that there does exist a coordinated effort to demonize law enforcement to score political points. There is a war on cops, one that poses a great danger to society.

POLICE REFORM IS STILL A MUST The existence of these lies doesn’t negate the fact that there needs to be a signifi cant rethinking of law enforcement practices in this country. The words of Sir Robert Peel – the founder of London’s Metropolitan Police Service come to mind: “To recognise always that the power of the police to fulfi l their functions and duties is dependent on public approval of their existence, actions, and behaviour, and on their ability to secure and maintain public respect.” Just because there is a perception of excessive actions from law enforcement is reason enough for reform. Especially given the national prominence for Black Lives Matter and other similar groups, something has to be done. However, taking a review at my earlier assumption, it is clear that there are additional reasons for reform. Take the tragic case of Philando Castile. Pulled over for a busted taillight, Castile reportedly notifi ed the police offi cer of a legal fi rearm he was carrying and moved to get his identifi cation. The offi cer yelled for him not to move, and when Castile raised his arms to comply he was shot four times at close range.

Whatever the outcome – and it is clear that many details will be in dispute – how could a simple traffic stop end in death? The answer is… complex to say the least. An intriguing and disturbing new study by Harvard researcher Roland G. Fryer indicates that while no statistical bias had been found for shootings themselves, general altercations between police and civilians are more likely to become physical when the civilians are African-American. A tragic self-perpetuating cycle forms. Mistreatment by the police creates anger, which fuels hateful rhetoric and violence against cops, subsequently creating anger at the communities by the police in return. Tragic. What changes can be made? Doubling back to the Dallas Police Department, the reforms instituted by Police Chief David Brown can be seen as an impressive model for law enforcement to follow. Some prominent examples include: • The purchase of approximately 1,000 body cameras, which can be used to determine to whether lethal force was justified or not. • A change in foot chase policy to reduce dangerous confrontations. • Greater standards against police officers found to be engaging in misconduct (Brown has fired nearly 70 officers for misconduct) and public commendations to those that stepped forward against the offending officers. • The institution of a “Coffee with Cops” program where residents can get to know the officers patrolling their neighborhoods. • Dramatically increase the amount of deadly force training for DPD officers from once every two years to once every two months.

The results speak for themselves. In 2009 there were 147 DPD excessive force complaints. This dropped down to thirteen in 2015 and with notable decreases in police shootings by 40% and assaults on officers by 30%. All this has occurred while the crime rate index continued its steady drop for the 21st Century from 545.0 in 2009 to 409.3 in 2015. Brown’s reforms prove that law enforcement can be community friendly while still an effective agent of protecting the public. However, there are far more reforms that can be taken. For example, in major cities the police officers assigned to a community should be prioritized to those that live in said community, operating out of small station houses rather than massive precincts to facilitate effective community engagement. Reforms also must be attempted on police unions. Restrictive collective bargaining rules can make it far harder to fire a corrupt cop than would normally be expected. Just as the concept of merit pay has been instituted regarding public school teachers, so to must general rules of conduct be instituted regarding police officers – if an officer violates these, then they are automatically fired. Finally, it is no secret that traffic stops (like with Philando Castille) are statistically when violence is most prevalent. To avoid such incidents, wouldn’t it be prudent to explore non-lethal weapons to carry for self-defense? Most European police officers do not carry guns, and those that do rarely use them. Increasing non-lethal techniques to coerce compliance could go a long way in re-establishing trust. We cannot allow our biases to deny that there is a concentrated political movement designed to score electoral points at the expense of our law enforcement community. But with the damage this has caused to the public’s trust in our protectors, along with major concerns that do exist, reform cannot wait for implementation. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) succinctly described the challenge facing our communities: “Just the existence of these excessive force issues needs to be addressed lest the trust held by the public be destroyed – likely to never be recovered… And so we should be vigilant about those rare officers out there that are doing a bad job, and there are laws in the books to prosecute people for civil rights violations and so forth. But we should not allow that to create this environment that exists now, where police officers are being demonized and in some instances specifically targeted. I think that’s not only unfair, it’s dangerous.” It is not too late to return to the days of Mr. Rodgers, where the policeman is your friend, to ‘Protect and Serve.’

