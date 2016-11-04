Who’s High About Voting?

By Michelle Dinh-Tran
“Everybody gets high sometimes, you know, what else can we do when we’re
feeling low?” These Major Lazer lyrics could not be more true and appropriate for
this topic. Lawyers are notorious for alcohol and drug abuse problems, but now
there is a chance to use recreational marijuana legally. There no longer has to be
any shame, guilt, or secrecy to coping with our problems. As long as the
individual is over 21 and usees marijuana only at home or at businesses licensed
for onsite marijuana use and sales. But keep in mind only 28.5 grams of
marijuana and 8 grams of concentrated marijuana are permitted.1 Smoking it in
a car, public places, and places with children are all prohibited. People are also
allowed to grow up to six of these adorable and useful plants in their homes as
houseplants, although it has to be in locked areas and not visible to people
outside. But that is okay because marijuana plants can thrive in artificial light for
16 hours a day and need eight hours of darkness for flowering and vegetative
growth. It does not require much watering and is low maintenance. Marijuana got
its street name “weed” because of the fact that it grows easily and anywhere. Now
all this could become a reality with one simple vote in this election ballot.
California Proposition 64 California Marijuana Legalization
Voting YES supports legalizing recreational marijuana for persons aged 21
years or older under state law and establishing certain sales and cultivation
taxes.
Voting NO opposes the proposal to legalize marijuana recreational marijuana
under state law and to establish certain sales and cultivation taxes.
Pros and Cons
Supporters for the bill are about 59% since August 2016 and include California
Democratic Party and the LA Times. 1 Some positives to passing Prop 64 include
ending the drugwar, making marijuana a regulated and controlled product for
adults will make it a lot safer, this is a rational drug policy, save millions on
criminal justice costs, and marijuana is comparable to alcohol so it makes no
logical sense to criminalize one and not the other.1 Aside from providing an
alternative outlet for stress relief and all the pros mentioned earlier, individuals
who have been sentenced for activities that are now legal under the bill will be
allowed a chance for resentencing.1 All this sounds pretty dope, but the other
side does make some compelling arguments.
The California Republican Party and California Secretary of State, Julie Schauer,
opposes the bill. Oppositions to Prop 64 voice concerns about the lack of long-
term health effects of using marijuana, the deficiencies of the bill because it
seems to be rushing things and California is not ready, it appears commercially
driven rather than socially, issues of enforceability, and too many question are left
unanswered by the poorly written bill.
Of course, there is one more downside, like they say, “nothing is certain but
death and taxes.” So legalizing marijuana also means there will be two taxes
imposed. If you are growing the plant for cultivation there is a tax of $9.25 per
ounce for flowers and $2.75 per ounce for leaves, as well as, a 15% tax on the
retail price.1 So where is this money going? To the pockets of government fat cats?
Have they become the new drug overlords above the cartel? Not exactly, as this is
expected to bring in $1 billion a year, it will be distributed to the following
programs and purposes: UCSD Center for Medical Cannabis Research; public
California universities’ Department of Highway Patrol; grants to local health
departments and community nonprofits for job placement, mental health
treatment, and drug education programs; programs to alleviate environmental
damage from illegal marijuana producers; and programs that reduce driving
under the influence of marijuana.
So are the cops going to beat down our doors if we grow more than six plants or
are they going to do a patdown or strip search on us in the street to weigh how
many grams of marijuana we have in our pockets? No, but the Bureau of
Marijuana Control would be in charge of regulating and licensing marijuana
businesses.1 Besides that, there is really no hard oversight on how much we grow
or how much we use. In other words, to be blunt, have at it! But please at least be
mindful and use your best discretion for your own safety and that of others
should this bill pass, which is more likely than not. It is up to you to decide if this
all rolls out or gets stomped like a roach.