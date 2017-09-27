Letter from the Alumni Board

September 26, 2017



To: Student Body, University of San Diego School of Law

From: The Undersigned Members of the Law Alumni Board of Directors



Re: Our Values

A recent op-ed piece co-authored by Professor Larry Alexander of the University of San Diego School of Law and Professor Amy Wax of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law has raised concerns among members of the current student body and some alumni of USD. The piece posits that “restoring the hegemony of the bourgeois culture” of the 1940s thru the 1960s, including a focus on stable marriages, education, and civic responsibility, will cure society’s ills. The piece has caused widespread controversy and raised questions both nationally and locally about the values held by USD School of Law. We write to affirm our values as alumni of USD, take issue with the article’s conclusions and how some have interpreted it, and espouse the importance of diversity and inclusion at our law school.

Other authors have already detailed certain deficiencies in the Alexander/Wax piece, such as: (i) a lack of evidentiary support, (ii) a refusal to seriously grapple with the rampant racial and gender oppression that underlay the “bourgeois culture” the article promotes as a panacea for today’s ills, and (iii) blindness to the very real problems of the current era, including ongoing racial and gender discrimination. We agree with those criticisms. Some have also interpreted the article’s assertions as an implicit endorsement of white cultural supremacy – a world view that has no place at USD. However, our intent today is not to dwell on the article’s deficiencies, but rather to focus on the values that we believe make USD an institution that trains lawyers to uphold the underpinnings of our American democracy. Indeed, the underlying values the article espouses – the importance of family and stable support systems for our communities; the value of education as a means of self-improvement; and the call to serve others and be part of something bigger than ourselves – are in no way unique to the “bourgeois culture” of prior American decades. These are American values that are common across our diverse country and these are values that USD law students and alumni live by our deeds.

An important part of the value of education at USD is academic freedom for students and faculty to study various issues and publish research that may derive from varying points of view. These varying points of view are essential to rigorous debate that is a cornerstone of legal education at USD. While debate must be rigorous so that we may test each other’s convictions and pit the relative merits of one position against another, our discourse must also be respectful so that we truly hear one another. Several students, as individuals and groups, have offered thoughtful and measured responses to the arguments advanced in the article. We also understand that students have been engaging in civilized discussions in order to understand opposing perspectives. These responses confirm that USD School of Law is producing legal minds of the highest caliber. Perhaps even more importantly, they evidence future legal practitioners willing to speak out civilly but forcefully when they perceive ideas that promote racial, gender and class based oppression. We are proud that these students will join our ranks as alumni and look forward to their contributions to the legal profession.

We wish to thank Dean Stephen C. Ferruolo for his strong support for academic freedom as well as diversity and inclusion at USD. As Dean Ferruolo noted, for many students, “racial discrimination and cultural subordination are not academic theories, they reflect the students’ personal experiences.” We strongly support disrupting that discrimination and cultural subordination in concrete and positive ways. To that end, USD School of Law is proud to be the pilot law school in California to participate in the Minority Legal Education Resources program, which provides supplemental bar review programs for minority law school graduates. Additionally, USD has recently committed to participate in the Summer Legal Institute for High School Students (“SLI”), a one-week legal immersion program for high school students. USD is proud to help expand SLI by bringing it to San Diego. As alumni, we are proud of our law school’s leadership in this area and support a continuation of these and similar programs.

Our country is currently experiencing unprecedented divisiveness. We talk at each other today more than we listen to one another. We must put an end to this atmosphere of discord, bring people together to acknowledge our differences and derive a common truth. USD School of Law is a place of thoughtful discourse where a broad range of ideas, perspectives, students and faculty are welcome. We are committed to ensuring that is always the case.



Signed* –

Name USD Class Year

James D. Crosby, President 1983

Megan Donohue, President-Elect 2009

Knut S. Johnson, Immediate Past President 1986

Marty Lorenzo, Director 1996

Carolina Bravo-Karimi, Director 2008

Joy Utomi, Director 2011

Victor M. Torres, Director 1988

E. Scott Dupree, Director 1977

Matthew L. Abbot, Director 2015

Karin Backstrom, Director 1992

Beth K. Baier, Director 1984

Alan H. Barbanel, Director 1982

Benjamin J. Coughlan, Director 2012

Solveig Deuprey, Director 1978

Buck Endemann, Director 2007

Dave Fox, Director 2007

Nicholas J. Fox, Director 2011

Douglas J. Friednash, Director 1987

Kirsten F. Gallacher, Director 2012

Jonathan L. Gerber, Director 2007

Bridget Fogarty Gramme, Director 2003

Christopher Hayes, Director 2010

Ashley T. Hirano, Director 2009

Alex L. Landon, Director 1971

Amos Alexander Lowder, Director 2009

Jason M. Ohta, Director 2000

Jamie M. Ritterbeck, Director 2012

Noel B. Vales, Director 1997

Jessica G. Wilson, Director 2006

* Members of the Law Alumni Board of Directors who serve as Judicial Officers have abstained from participation in this statement, in accordance with Judicial Rules of Conduct.

Alumni of USD School of Law who wish to sign their name to this letter can do so at this link.

