Letter from Board of Visitors

I write in my role as Chair of the Board of Visitors upon consultation with the Board’s Steering Committee and with input from the Board to share our thoughts and concerns on issues developed in relation to Professor Alexander’s co-authored Op/Ed piece appearing in the Philadelphia Inquirer on August 9th.

The Board of Visitors is an advisory and support group dedicated to the School of Law’s advancement as a leading center of legal education and scholarship. Members of the Board of Visitors provide counsel and feedback to the dean on a range of issues related to the priorities and needs of the School of Law. The Board is comprised of a diverse group of accomplished leaders from across the country committed to the School of Law’s continued growth and success and to supporting our dean, the faculty and our lifeblood, the students.

We are aware that within the law school community there are interests and viewpoints that in some respects diverge on this matter. Despite that fact, the Board of Visitors recognizes all are committed to principles of human respect, professionalism, diversity, free speech and academic freedom.

As a consequence of our support and counsel to the dean, our insight is that Dean Stephen Ferruolo has been throughout his tenure and continues to be a strong and capable leader at times of great challenges to the School of Law. We acknowledge with appreciation his commitment and constant efforts to increase diversity in the student body and faculty and in expressions and thoughts throughout the law school community. The dean’s leadership is exemplified in his response to this situation.

We support the dean’s commitment to our faculty and recognize its role in fostering academic freedom, free speech, the values of scholarship, teaching and inclusiveness. With the dean, we hold in our hearts the ambitions and interests of our students and stand ready to foster and support their efforts to achieve the goals which led them to USD Law School because here they belong.

Regards,

Alan K. Brubaker

Chair of the Board of Visitors

