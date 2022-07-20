Which food to avoid in the evening?

Certain foods consumed in the evening can have an impact on the metabolism and disrupt good digestion, which is essential for a restful night’s sleep.

“A king’s breakfast, a prince’s lunch and a poor man’s dinner…” : the popular saying had it all! A light dinner, in fact, allows you to fall asleep quickly, prevents sleep disorders and puts you in a better mood the alarm. Thus, certain foods are to be avoided if you want to benefit from all the benefits of a good night’s sleep.

First, pasta and other starchy foods with a high glycemic index. Important sources of carbohydrates (the sugar molecule), their consumption is recommended during physical activity, but they should be avoided especially during the last meal of the day since the energy they provide is transformed into fat. if it is not spent.

If, in addition, we accompany them with cheese, we are doubly doing our body a disservice since, due to their fat content, they are difficult to digest and can cause an inflammatory reaction in the stomach.

It is also because they contain an amino acid, “tyramine” which decreases the production of sleep-regulating hormones, that it is preferable to consume them at other times of the day.

Among the other foods that cause difficult digestion and therefore potentially sleep disorders, there are also proteins, especially those contained in cold cuts. Consuming it in the evening is not recommended because deli meats are high in calories, which can slow down the metabolism and lead to weight gain.

Dark chocolate should also be avoided: it stimulates our nervous system and keeps our brain active longer. But this is exactly the opposite effect of what we want before going to bed.

Finally, all foods that cause acid reflux, heartburn and stomach aches are on the list, such as spices and vegetables from the cruciferous family (watercress, turnip, radish, broccoli, cauliflower, etc.) which promote the production of gas and a heaviness that is not conducive to drowsiness.