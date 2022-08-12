Home/News/ Fitness myths: 7 sports wisdom put to the test Fitness myths: 7 sports wisdom put to the test

It’s normal to get a few tips and rules when you’re in the middle of a workout or talking about nutrition with your training buddy. This is even important in order to be positively encouraged during training. But are the tips really always correct? Some pieces of wisdom belong in the myth area, which you should better not save. 7 fitness myths to check

1. Six packs only come with crunches

Your goal is a flat stomach and for exactly this you do endless crunches? Unfortunately, the fat cells don’t play along.

Regular abdominal exercises can, like any sport, help to narrow the middle of the body. At which point the fat cells melt cannot be controlled even with the most targeted training.

2. Strength training transforms your fat cells into muscle cells

It would be nice. From a physiological point of view, however, it is impossible to make muscle cells from fat cells. Our fat cells are better or worse nourished depending on our diet. Strength training helps to build muscles.

The existing muscle cells get (concentrated) food and swell, the muscle becomes visible and the basal metabolic rate increases. However, the fat cell doesn’t magically turn into a muscle cell – they’re two different things.