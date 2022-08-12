For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout

Anyone who has so far only relied on their protein shake after exercising may have thought a little short-sightedly.

Because no matter what training goals you are pursuing, your body needs protein after training also carbohydrates to regenerate. It depends on the type of carbohydrate.

But there’s more to consider: Depending on whether you want to lose weight or want to get bigger or more defined muscles, there are different foods that you can eat can support you particularly well with your goals.



Losing weight: protein-rich diet

To lose weight, a calorie deficit is necessary. Your body must therefore be brought into a state in which it uses more energy than it receives from food.

However, you should not exhaust this basic principle.

If the body is deprived of energy too rigorously, it switches to starvation mode and adapts its metabolism to the new circumstances. He then uses less energy for the same work.

The customer success can quickly come to a standstill as a result. Meals are therefore essential, especially after exercise, even if you are planning to lose weight.