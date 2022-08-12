For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout

Anyone who has so far only relied on their protein shake after exercising may have thought a little short-sightedly.

Because no matter what training goals you are pursuing, your body needs protein after training also carbohydrates to regenerate. It depends on the type of carbohydrate.

But there’s more to consider: Depending on whether you want to lose weight or want to get bigger or more defined muscles, there are different foods that you can eat can support you particularly well with your goals.

Losing weight: protein-rich diet

To lose weight, a calorie deficit is necessary. Your body must therefore be brought into a state in which it uses more energy than it receives from food.

However, you should not exhaust this basic principle.

If the body is deprived of energy too rigorously, it switches to starvation mode and adapts its metabolism to the new circumstances. He then uses less energy for the same work.

The customer success can quickly come to a standstill as a result. Meals are therefore essential, especially after exercise, even if you are planning to lose weight.

The protein content should be higher than the carbohydrate content. Perfect post-workout protein sources are eggs, chicken, low-fat quark, skyr, granulated cream cheese, and legumes.

You should also focus on carbohydrates with a low glycemic index. These include, for example, whole grain products, oatmeal, lentils and quinoa as well as carrots, spinach, broccoli or zucchini. All of them only have a minimal effect on the blood sugar level.

Rely on good carbs to build muscle

The 3:1 ratio of carbohydrates and proteins is ideal for strength athletes. Good carbs are essential for building muscle, since mass must first be built up in order to convert it into muscle through strength training.

After intensive strength training units, carbohydrate-containing foods with a medium and high glycemic index are particularly suitable.

These include, for example, bananas, dates, potatoes, rice, pumpkin and noodles.

These foods ensure a high insulin release with an anabolic effect, which is a decisive factor for the regeneration and new formation of proteins in the muscle cells.

The FIT FOR FUN nutritional plan shows down to the smallest detail which food combinations are ideal for building muscle.

Additionally, taking into account the ” anabolic time window” provide great support in realizing your goals. The anabolic time window is a period of between two and three hours after exercise, during which the supplied proteins are absorbed by the muscles like a sponge – ideal for giving your muscle building a special boost.

Define muscles – lots of vegetables and proteins

Some people don’t have well-formed muscles despite already having plenty of muscle mass. In order to bring the individual muscle groups to the fore better, the next step is to define the muscles.

Since the muscles are already there, the key to visible muscles is not so much the training as the right diet.

Ideally, this ensures that muscle mass is maintained while fat mass in the body is reduced at the same time. Because only with a reduced body fat percentage do muscles emerge.

In return, the amount of carbohydrates is reduced and at the same time the amount of proteins is increased, because protein is essential to maintain or build muscle mass.

Lots of protein can be found, for example, in animal products such as eggs, meat, fish, milk, cheese and quark, as well as in plant-based foods such as soy, legumes and nuts.

Muscle definition doesn’t make it big Decreasing weight on the scale occurs because while fat weight is decreasing, muscle volume is becoming denser and therefore heavier.

