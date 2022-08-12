Home/News/ Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

For many people, a six-pack is the epitome of athleticism and maximum attractiveness – and often the main goal of all efforts during training. The fact that the muscle is often covered with a relatively high proportion of body fat doesn’t make it any easier to show off your assets. It is therefore all the more important to know how you can make your washboard abs visible with the right training and optimal nutrition.

Six-pack – the basics iStockphoto Is a six pack even healthy? During normal fat, visible externally on the buttocks, thighs, and hips, serves to keep us warm and insulate the body, fat on the abdomen can be a common sign that visceral fat has also built up. This is fatty tissue that wraps around organs in the abdominal cavity such as the liver or intestines and can promote high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks or strokes.

This basically means that a washboard stomach, which is only visible because there is hardly any fat on the stomach, is healthier than no six-pack or too much fat on the stomach.



Can anyone get a six-pack?

Basically, the less body fat you have has, the better the abdominal muscles come out. From about 10 percent in men and 15 percent in women, the pad on the stomach is usually small enough to expose the abdominal muscles.

If the body fat percentage is higher, the washboard is also not visible. The FIT FOR FUN body fat calculator tells you how high your body fat percentage is and how much body fat is ideal for men and women.

Women have to work harder for a six-pack than men because of evolutionary fat distribution ensures that they have up to 35 percent more body fat than men, and a lower basal metabolic rate.