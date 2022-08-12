Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 12, 2022
0
get-a-six-pack:-the-best-workouts-and-recipes-for-washboard-abs

For many people, a six-pack is the epitome of athleticism and maximum attractiveness – and often the main goal of all efforts during training.

The fact that the muscle is often covered with a relatively high proportion of body fat doesn’t make it any easier to show off your assets. It is therefore all the more important to know how you can make your washboard abs visible with the right training and optimal nutrition.

Six-pack – the basics

Mann mit Sixpack

iStockphoto

Is a six pack even healthy?

During normal fat, visible externally on the buttocks, thighs, and hips, serves to keep us warm and insulate the body, fat on the abdomen can be a common sign that visceral fat has also built up.

This is fatty tissue that wraps around organs in the abdominal cavity such as the liver or intestines and can promote high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks or strokes.

This basically means that a washboard stomach, which is only visible because there is hardly any fat on the stomach, is healthier than no six-pack or too much fat on the stomach.

Can anyone get a six-pack?

Basically, the less body fat you have has, the better the abdominal muscles come out. From about 10 percent in men and 15 percent in women, the pad on the stomach is usually small enough to expose the abdominal muscles.

If the body fat percentage is higher, the washboard is also not visible. The FIT FOR FUN body fat calculator tells you how high your body fat percentage is and how much body fat is ideal for men and women.

Women have to work harder for a six-pack than men because of evolutionary fat distribution ensures that they have up to 35 percent more body fat than men, and a lower basal metabolic rate.

    Display

    The extent to which the muscle develops (yes, it’s actually just one!) depends on the number of tendons that run horizontally across the rectus abdominis muscles, giving the abdomen the typical six-pack shape.

    The number of these tendons is different for each person, usually there are two or three, which provide the typical washboard-like appearance, but it can also happen that no tendon runs across the abdomen, which is why it is quite possible never being able to get a six pack.

    In most cases, however, incorrect training or diet is to blame for the fact that the muscle does not develop.

    How do you make a six-pack visible?

    The The misconception that you just have to train your stomach with enough crunches so that the fat on your stomach melts and a six-pack appears is stubborn g does not automatically result in a trained abdomen – the fat on the abdomen has to be removed beforehand. Only endurance training and an appropriate diet will help to burn it off.

    Suitable endurance training is, for example, interval training, running or cycling in combination with strength training, which allows the muscles to grow. This is how the belly fat melts while the muscles grow at the same time.

    In order to start melting fat effectively, you should know your total turnover in advance, which is made up of the basal turnover and the performance turnover, i.e. the amount of energy that the body needs in addition to the basal metabolic rate for its activities.

    We can only lose weight if we consume fewer calories than we use.

So-called EMS training can also have a positive effect on the abdominal muscles. The EMS training should have positive effects on the strength and performance of the muscles and train the deep muscles particularly well. Curious? At eaglefit you will find numerous solutions and accessories for training at home, in the studio or on the go. Discover here.

The right diet for your six-pack

Ein Stück zubereiteter Lachs liegt auf einemHolzbrett

iStockphoto

It’s not for nothing that they say: a six-pack is made in the kitchen. With the right diet – in addition to cardio training – you can melt the fat on your stomach.

Basically, this means avoiding calories as much as possible (especially in the afternoon and evening, so that the body can absorb the use time overnight to lose fat) but eat more protein and fat.

Tip

Ideal sources of protein are animal products such as lean meat, fish, eggs and cheese. But vegetables such as beans, lentils, peas or soy can also provide the muscles with a sufficient amount of protein. A common guideline is around 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

The best FIT FOR FUN meals for a six-pack

Frau macht CrunchesArugula salad with lamb and grilled vegetables

Frau macht Crunches

Do’s and don’ts on the way to a six pack

Ein Stück zubereiteter Lachs liegt auf einemHolzbrettFrau macht CrunchesAvoid empty calorie carriers! Foods that provide energy quickly are digested just as quickly. This will make you hungry again.

  • So eat more foods with so-called multiple sugars such as potatoes, cereals, rice or vegetables, as they are only slowly metabolized by the body and thus ensure a long-lasting feeling of satiety. You should avoid readily available single and double sugars – such as those found in fruit or desserts.

    • Frau macht CrunchesPrefer to buy fresh instead of canned. If you can’t make it to the vegetable stand, use frozen food. The good ingredients are largely preserved by shock freezing.

  • Bring variety into your diet. Combine ingredients again and again. For example, you can prepare peppers raw in a salad, as ratatouille, gratinated or stuffed.

    • Frau macht Crunches You should also keep your hands off alcohol. It inhibits the burning of fat and can lead to bulges, especially in men, where the fat is mainly deposited on the stomach.

    Six pack training: the best exercises

    Frau macht Crunches

    iStockphoto

    Crunches, mountain climbers, leg lifts. If you want to get a rock-hard stomach, you have to alternate your strength training to set new stimuli and avoid a training routine.

    If you are looking for the ultimate workout for your stomach, you will find it in our Vidoes a set of effective exercises:

    HIIT workout for beginners and advanced

    -minutes- Abdominal workout at home

    The 6 best Bodyweight exercises to lose weight

    4 minutes Tabata : Kill your core