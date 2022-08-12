Home/News/ Gigi Hadid: The top model stays in shape with this boxing workout Gigi Hadid: The top model stays in shape with this boxing workout

Gigi Hadid is a well-known face in the fashion scene. The top model adorns numerous magazine covers, has stood in front of the camera for Tom Ford and Jean Paul Gaultier, among others – and is also a Victoria’s Secret angel. No wonder, with the well-trained body.



But who thinks Gigi Hadid was born with blessed with a six-pack – listen up! Hard training is behind her washboard abs and toned legs. And it looks like this:



Gigi Hadid loves boxing

Boxing is Gigi’s great passion. “When you’re boxing, you get totally lost in it and you kind of forget what’s going on and that you’re in the workout,” she told Vogue. The blonde alternates punches and uppercuts with cardio exercises such as rope jumping – it’s the variety that counts.

