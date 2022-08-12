Home/News/ Hyperlordosis: Effective workout against hollow back Hyperlordosis: Effective workout against hollow back

A straight back and upright posture not only look more attractive and youthful, they are also healthier. But instead of chest out, many people look more like stomach out – the hollow back is the most common posture error. In rare cases, it is caused by an illness and causes pain, but mostly it is a misalignment that does not hurt and that can be corrected with perseverance and specific exercises.

How does hyperlordosis occur?

When the lumbar spine, which is in the lower back, curves and the pelvis tilts forward, the so-called hollow back is formed.

The resulting posture is reminiscent of a duck – belly out, bottom out. Doctors also refer to this condition as hyperlordosis.

As is so often the case, the transition from a (still) normally shaped back to a hollow back is fluid. From an angle of 15 degrees in the pelvic area one speaks of a hollow back. There are often weak points in the muscles that reinforce the deformity.

The hip flexors and back extensors are often tense due to the tilted pelvis – the first is shortened, the other is stretched. If the natural muscle tone is not sufficient to compensate for this and to straighten the lumbar spine again, the malposition remains. A major cause is sitting for a long time, but a hollow back can also occur, for example, in strength athletes who do not use the muscle groups involved to the same extent during the workout.