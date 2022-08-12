No time for a workout?: Five tips for maximum fat burning without exercise

August 12, 2022
no-time-for-a-workout?:-five-tips-for-maximum-fat-burning-without-exercise

The human body starts burning fat when you expend more energy than you consume from your diet.

Maintaining this calorie deficit is often time consuming and a challenge for many people .

Because suddenly the working day is longer than expected or you spontaneously meet up with friends. The training that was actually planned is then quickly canceled.

Of course, that shouldn’t be the norm. Nevertheless, there are a few tricks to continue to fire up your metabolism and fat burning – without a sweaty workout.

Five simple fat burning tips for everyday life

In order to promote fat burning, you can incorporate simple tricks into your everyday life. This is also possible with a strict schedule.

1. Get more protein

High-protein foods in meals can help burn fat. Proteins are at the forefront when it comes to feeling full: they help you feel fuller for longer and help build muscle mass.

And the more muscle mass there is, the more energy you have is consumed by the body at rest.

But not only that: the body has to expend a lot of energy just to digest protein-rich food – a quarter of the food energy is lost in the process and therefore does not end up “on the hips”. .

The total number of proteins found in fish, meat, eggs, legumes or nuts, for example, can help you eat less overall – and take in fewer calories.

It makes sense to keep an eye on your own basal metabolic rate.


Basal metabolic rate calculator: Determine your basal metabolic rate

2. Get more exercise every day

Physical exercise is crucial for weight loss. Based on its scientific studies, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends 58 to 250 Minutes of moderately intense physical activity per week to keep fit and healthy.

It doesn’t always have to be the long jog or working out Being in the gym – brisk walking, doing housework or simply using the stairs instead of the elevator also play into the total of everyday movement.

Picture gallery: 15 Tips for more exercise in everyday life

3. Getting Adequate Sleep

Sleep is important for many aspects of health, including fat loss. Probably the largest study on optimal sleep duration comes from the University of California. Based on the results, the researchers recommend sleeping between seven and nine hours every night. The body needs time to regenerate, which also consumes a lot of calories.

Those who don’t get enough sleep and are stressed the next day tend to eat significantly more, which leads to an energy imbalance and in the long run leads to weight gain.

This is mainly due to increased cortisol production and impaired production of the satiety hormone leptin and the appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin.

4. Drink a lot and the right things

To burn fat, it is best to avoid sugar. But this is found in many drinks, so they are a particularly big trap in everyday life.

Sugary drinks are very high in calories, do not fill you up, have a negative effect on the insulin level and are also a particularly poor source of energy.

Swapping out sugary drinks for still water, infused water, or unsweetened tea can be an important key to weight loss.

How much should you drink a day? The ideal fluid intake is about four percent per body weight.

Example: At a weight of 58 kilograms, around 2.3 liters per day are recommended.

5. Fasting May Help You Lose Weight

Intermittent fasting has been shown to be a particularly effective way to burn fat and lose weight.

The type of fasting can help curb appetite and, above all, the feeling of hunger – this also has a positive effect on body weight.

Another sensible type of fasting is 36 hour fasting – it gives the intestinal tract a short break and the energy is eventually pulled from the fat cells.

Patience when burning fat

Healthy and sustainable weight loss takes time and doesn’t happen overnight. In addition, it is not possible for everyone to go running regularly or to do interval training.

If you support your body with a few simple tricks in everyday life in burning fat in the long term, you will definitely lose weight with a little patience and lose body fat.

Photo of moadmin

moadmin

