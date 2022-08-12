No time for a workout?: Five tips for maximum fat burning without exercise

The human body starts burning fat when you expend more energy than you consume from your diet.

Maintaining this calorie deficit is often time consuming and a challenge for many people .

Because suddenly the working day is longer than expected or you spontaneously meet up with friends. The training that was actually planned is then quickly canceled.

Of course, that shouldn’t be the norm. Nevertheless, there are a few tricks to continue to fire up your metabolism and fat burning – without a sweaty workout.



Five simple fat burning tips for everyday life

In order to promote fat burning, you can incorporate simple tricks into your everyday life. This is also possible with a strict schedule.



1. Get more protein

High-protein foods in meals can help burn fat. Proteins are at the forefront when it comes to feeling full: they help you feel fuller for longer and help build muscle mass.

And the more muscle mass there is, the more energy you have is consumed by the body at rest.

But not only that: the body has to expend a lot of energy just to digest protein-rich food – a quarter of the food energy is lost in the process and therefore does not end up “on the hips”. .

The total number of proteins found in fish, meat, eggs, legumes or nuts, for example, can help you eat less overall – and take in fewer calories.

It makes sense to keep an eye on your own basal metabolic rate.

Basal metabolic rate calculator: Determine your basal metabolic rate