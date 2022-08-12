Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench
Do you prefer to do sports outside? You can not only jog in the fresh air. You can also train your strength – all you need is the nearest park bench.
To see only a storage area for the gluteus maximus in the angular wooden constructions in the park is unimaginative, because public seating can be used perfectly for a small workout.
Fitness trainer explains: This is how the park bench workout works
Our fitness trainer Irène Scholz uses every public seat to do a few exercises to strengthen the entire upper body and especially the core muscles.
“The city is like an open-air gym. With a few ideas, you can do a perfect workout anywhere.”
Here she shows her personal park bench workout.
The park bench workout
Perform each exercise for 60 seconds, move to next exercise, three sets – each with 30 seconds rest.