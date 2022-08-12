Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 12, 2022
0
outdoor-workout:-all-you-need-for-this-workout-is-a-park-bench

Do you prefer to do sports outside? You can not only jog in the fresh air. You can also train your strength – all you need is the nearest park bench.

To see only a storage area for the gluteus maximus in the angular wooden constructions in the park is unimaginative, because public seating can be used perfectly for a small workout.

Fitness trainer explains: This is how the park bench workout works

Our fitness trainer Irène Scholz uses every public seat to do a few exercises to strengthen the entire upper body and especially the core muscles.

“The city is like an open-air gym. With a few ideas, you can do a perfect workout anywhere.”

Here she shows her personal park bench workout.

Reading tip

The park bench workout

Perform each exercise for 60 seconds, move to next exercise, three sets – each with 30 seconds rest.

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 12, 2022
0
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences in men and women

August 6, 2022
Photo of For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout

For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout

August 12, 2022
Photo of Fitness myths: 7 sports wisdom put to the test

Fitness myths: 7 sports wisdom put to the test

August 12, 2022
Photo of No time for a workout?: Five tips for maximum fat burning without exercise

No time for a workout?: Five tips for maximum fat burning without exercise

August 12, 2022
Back to top button