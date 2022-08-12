Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench

Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench

Do you prefer to do sports outside? You can not only jog in the fresh air. You can also train your strength – all you need is the nearest park bench.





Fitness trainer explains: This is how the park bench workout works To see only a storage area for the gluteus maximus in the angular wooden constructions in the park is unimaginative, because public seating can be used perfectly for a small workout. Our fitness trainer Irène Scholz uses every public seat to do a few exercises to strengthen the entire upper body and especially the core muscles.

“The city is like an open-air gym. With a few ideas, you can do a perfect workout anywhere.” Here she shows her personal park bench workout.

Reading tip