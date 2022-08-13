Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 13, 2022
0
miracle-workout:-that's-why-we-now-take-the-stairs-even-more-often

Climbing stairs is a true miracle workout. This has been confirmed by numerous studies, including a study by the University of Geneva from 2008.

The stair climb supports cardiovascular health, stabilizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels. You also train the muscles in your legs, buttocks and upper body and burn more calories than any other everyday activity – namely up to 15 calories in 15 Minutes.

But at some point even the biggest athlete gets out of breath climbing the stairs. According to experts from “healthdigest.com”, depending on how quickly this happens, statements can also be made about your state of health.

Climbing stairs is a combination workout

Stairs are everywhere. Climbing up is a small, welcome workout every time – and a very effective one at that. Because when climbing stairs, several factors come together. On the one hand we go, which is already very good. But climbing the steps alternately with the first bent leg acts like a slight squat at the same time.

Depending on how steep the stairs are and how high the steps are, the gravity to be overcome also has a fitness -To have a say – and that can really get you going.

Reading tip

When climbing stairs, we are “caught cold”

The often crucial difference to other workouts is that we actually always “train” unprepared when climbing stairs. Before we start jogging or tackle our sessions in the gym, we usually have already warmed up and stretched a bit.

Not so when we use stairs. Then the muscles are usually still cold and we are at rest. Accordingly, the rather high load can also have an impact. Pulse, blood pressure and respiratory rate rise quickly and sharply, because the muscles need a lot of oxygen when climbing stairs.

And the body, which has been caught cold, can deal more or less well from case to case – even sporty people can get out of breath pretty early on.

You run out of breath quickly? Time for a check-up!

The state in which you can’t go any further after the “cold start” and you need a break shows you your temporary stress limit. Now the first thing to do is: Pulse and breathing have to get back to normal. Depending on how early the stress limit sets in, conclusions can be drawn, especially about your cardiovascular health.

A weakened heart, for example, can’t get enough oxygen, no matter how hard you pant ensure the blood and the body experiences stress.

Respiratory tract diseases are also often a cause of shortness of breath – as are being overweight or other factors. So if you get out of breath quickly when climbing stairs or during physical exertion in general, you should consult your doctor as a precaution.

This article first appeared on Bunte .de.

Reading tips

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 13, 2022
0
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Kids summer camp selection criteria with safety in mind

May 23, 2022
Photo of Just three exercises: This Kayla Itsines workout trains your arms

Just three exercises: This Kayla Itsines workout trains your arms

August 12, 2022
Photo of 9 Bodyweight workout: Performance quickie from the personal trainer

9 Bodyweight workout: Performance quickie from the personal trainer

August 12, 2022

Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences in men and women

August 6, 2022
Check Also
Close
WhatsApp
Back to top button