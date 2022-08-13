Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

Climbing stairs is a true miracle workout. This has been confirmed by numerous studies, including a study by the University of Geneva from 2008.

The stair climb supports cardiovascular health, stabilizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels. You also train the muscles in your legs, buttocks and upper body and burn more calories than any other everyday activity – namely up to 15 calories in 15 Minutes.

But at some point even the biggest athlete gets out of breath climbing the stairs. According to experts from “healthdigest.com”, depending on how quickly this happens, statements can also be made about your state of health.



Climbing stairs is a combination workout

Stairs are everywhere. Climbing up is a small, welcome workout every time – and a very effective one at that. Because when climbing stairs, several factors come together. On the one hand we go, which is already very good. But climbing the steps alternately with the first bent leg acts like a slight squat at the same time.

Depending on how steep the stairs are and how high the steps are, the gravity to be overcome also has a fitness -To have a say – and that can really get you going.