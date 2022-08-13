Home/News/ Padel, piloxing & trail running: five fitness trends for your summer workout Padel, piloxing & trail running: five fitness trends for your summer workout Many hours of sunshine, good weather: We love outdoor sports in summer. If you don’t just want to go jogging or swimming, you should read on now – because this summer there are great fitness trends that are fun and bring exercise. Not only that, outdoor sports are also really healthy for you body – and makes it even more fun with the following trends. This summer we combine two sports into one. This is how, for example, SUP yoga or padel tennis is created.

1. Keeping your balance with SUP Yoga You can see them on the bathing lakes or on the sea for several years: stand-up paddling (SUP) has long been one of the most popular summer activities. SUP strengthens the muscles throughout the body, as a study shows. The combination of SUP and yoga goes even further and makes the training much more intense. The name already gives it away: You stand or sit on the SUP board and do yoga exercises there. Keeping the balance is tricky. If it doesn’t work out, it’s not that bad either – because then the cool water is waiting for you with a refreshment. Perfect for hot days!

2. Intensive training with piloxing If you want something a bit more dynamic, you should try piloxing. Combining Pilates and boxing. you strengthen not only the arm muscles but also the torso and pelvic area. And piloxing has it all. It’s like a HIIT workout and will really get you sweating. In the meantime, the trend from the USA has also arrived in Germany. Some fitness studios already offer courses. And some parks also offer free piloxing courses, especially in summer. Do you want to try Piloxing just for yourself? Then there are some videos on YouTube with instructions to copy.



3. Uphill and downhill in trail running

This combination sport is interesting for everyone who likes to jog. Do you love your jogging route, but do you also feel like a change? Then you should try trail running.

Instead of on paved roads, trail running is all about nature. The better your condition, the more hills or even real mountains you can integrate into your run.

The new views while running are not only fun, they also increase your motivation. And the natural surface and possible obstacles not only train your stamina, but also your ability to concentrate.

4. Perfect for four friends: Padel

Padel tennis is ideal if you are looking for a sporting activity for your group of friends. In padel tennis you play doubles against each other. It differs from tennis in that the playing field is surrounded by walls. You can use these, similar to squash.

Furthermore, padel is pretty fast: the balls whiz back and forth between the courts. This increases your reaction speed. Then put on the headphones, audio book or podcast – and it gets much more exciting. A daily walk will do wonders for your body. 