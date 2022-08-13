Pamela Reif: Only twelve minutes: Effective six-pack workout without weights
Fitness influencer Pamela Reif regularly provides her fans with new sweaty workouts – the compiled exercises for the middle of the body are particularly popular.
No wonder: After all, the gym queen is known not only for her firm bottom but also for her well-trained stomach.
Pam has released two intense six-pack workouts in the past: one for beginners and one hard for advanced users.
Six pack workout for every ability level
But what about the ability level in between? There’s a suitable workout for that, too.
“If you’re no longer a beginner, but the other video is still a bit too hard for you, this workout is just right for you,” writes Pamela Reif motivating under her video.
The whole workout can be done quickly in just minutes and is perfect as a beautiful home unit without additional equipment.
Within the crisp workout, each exercise is performed for 30 seconds – no breaks are provided.
“If you still need a break, take it!” Pam writes. “Don’t worry about it too much. You’ll get better with time.”