pamela-reif:-only-twelve-minutes:-effective-six-pack-workout-without-weights

Fitness influencer Pamela Reif regularly provides her fans with new sweaty workouts – the compiled exercises for the middle of the body are particularly popular.

No wonder: After all, the gym queen is known not only for her firm bottom but also for her well-trained stomach.

Pam has released two intense six-pack workouts in the past: one for beginners and one hard for advanced users.



Six pack workout for every ability level

But what about the ability level in between? There’s a suitable workout for that, too.

“If you’re no longer a beginner, but the other video is still a bit too hard for you, this workout is just right for you,” writes Pamela Reif motivating under her video.