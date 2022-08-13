Home/News/ Sport with dog:: This is how the walk becomes a full-body workout Sport with dog:: This is how the walk becomes a full-body workout Before you start, there are a few things to consider: Wait until your dog is one year old before starting your training session. This is because the joints and bones of young dogs are sensitive to heavy, long-term stress. Balance between stress and recovery “If you push your four-legged friends to their performance limits, they will become physically fitter, but not necessarily more balanced. It applies to training together Finding a good balance between exercise and recovery,” says Pets Deli veterinarian Rebecca Winkelmann. That’s why regular breaks and a continuous introduction to sporting activities are important. We have put together five exercises that will make both you and your four-legged friend more agile and fit. The walk around is broken up at regular intervals by varied sports stations. A lot of space and additional training equipment are not required. Ideally, each exercise is performed three times. You can decide how fast you want to jog, depending on your condition and of course that of your dog. Whether walking, jogging or sprinting, choose your own pace!

Station 1: train balance and leg muscles

Bend your knees and let your four-legged friend “male” make. You hold this position together and train your balance as well as your leg muscles. Make sure your knee and hip angles are approximately 90 degrees. If your fur nose is not yet able to hold this position on its own, you can support it on its paws. Hold this position for about 30 – 30 seconds.

Variation: Alternatively, you can use a tree for the squat and hold the position with your back to the tree – you place the front paws of your furry friend on your thighs as additional weight.

