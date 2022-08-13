Sport with dog:: This is how the walk becomes a full-body workout

Before you start, there are a few things to consider: Wait until your dog is one year old before starting your training session.

This is because the joints and bones of young dogs are sensitive to heavy, long-term stress.

Balance between stress and recovery

“If you push your four-legged friends to their performance limits, they will become physically fitter, but not necessarily more balanced. It applies to training together Finding a good balance between exercise and recovery,” says Pets Deli veterinarian Rebecca Winkelmann. That’s why regular breaks and a continuous introduction to sporting activities are important.

We have put together five exercises that will make both you and your four-legged friend more agile and fit. The walk around is broken up at regular intervals by varied sports stations. A lot of space and additional training equipment are not required. Ideally, each exercise is performed three times. You can decide how fast you want to jog, depending on your condition and of course that of your dog. Whether walking, jogging or sprinting, choose your own pace!

Station 1: train balance and leg muscles

Bend your knees and let your four-legged friend “male” make. You hold this position together and train your balance as well as your leg muscles. Make sure your knee and hip angles are approximately 90 degrees. If your fur nose is not yet able to hold this position on its own, you can support it on its paws. Hold this position for about 30 – 30 seconds.

Variation: Alternatively, you can use a tree for the squat and hold the position with your back to the tree – you place the front paws of your furry friend on your thighs as additional weight.

Station 2: Stabilize and stretch your torso

Get into the push-up position and place your fur nose in front of you. Tighten your abs and make sure your body forms a straight line. Now alternately raise one hand and give your four-legged friend the command “Gib paw!”. Do this exercise for about 30 – 30 seconds.

Variation: Want more: Find an elevation for your push-up position. Now position yourself opposite your furry friend so that you can take turns hitting it with your hand and paw. If that’s not enough for you: Include push-ups.

Station 3: Strengthen leg muscles and train coordination

At this station you start next to your four-legged friend with a view of a flat surface. You set the beat and start with lunges. Make sure you have a stable torso and a knee angle of about 90 degrees. With every step you lead your furry nose between your legs. Feel free to take your time with this exercise so that you perform the lunges with concentration. As a beginner, you start with 10 lunges and can gradually increase.

Station 4: Improving condition

Now it’s all about speed! Find a suitable starting point and give your furry friend the command to wait. Packed with a dog toy (e.g. ball or frisbee), you do a short sprint and hide it. When you get back to your training partner, the toy must be returned as soon as possible. If you want to increase the level, you can do the sprint units on different distances and surfaces.

Station 5: Stretching and relaxation

Almost done! In an upright position you start with shoulder circles and go into the full forward bend with an arm swing. Stay here for a few breaths and try to relax despite the stretch in the back of your body. Now place your hands shoulder-width apart and come into downward-facing dog position. Pay attention to an open arm-torso angle and like to keep your legs bent.

Adjust yourself so that it is comfortable for you. Maybe your fur nose will be able to imitate you in this position. Finally, come back to an upright position with a lunge, relax your arms and legs again and complete your training.

