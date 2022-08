Entertainment on the treadmill: These sitcoms will make your workout fly by in no time

Training on the cardio machine is part of almost every workout – either to warm up or to boost fat burning after strength training.

Unfortunately, the training minutes on the treadmill or stepper can sometimes be short get boring – and two minutes often feels like 11 minutes.

Distraction is sought, preferably in the form of sitcoms, because they make the time pass quickly – and when you’re laughing, the training seems less strenuous.

By the way: multitasking on the treadmill and Co. is even desirable. We’ve picked four sitcoms that will not only entertain you, but also have the perfect length for a hard cardio session.