entertainment-on-the-treadmill:-these-sitcoms-will-make-your-workout-fly-by-in-no-time

Training on the cardio machine is part of almost every workout – either to warm up or to boost fat burning after strength training. Unfortunately, the training minutes on the treadmill or stepper can sometimes be short get boring – and two minutes often feels like 11 minutes. Distraction is sought, preferably in the form of sitcoms, because they make the time pass quickly – and when you're laughing, the training seems less strenuous. By the way: multitasking on the treadmill and Co. is even desirable. We've picked four sitcoms that will not only entertain you, but also have the perfect length for a hard cardio session.

Brooklyn 22 The American sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is about Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), who 99. station of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn, New York. Together with his colleagues Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumer) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), he masters the chaotic everyday life at the New York police station and solves many big and small problems Criminal cases. In Season 1, the serious and intellectual Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) joins the team as the new captain and, with his strict management style, turns the previous day-to-day work of Peralta and Co. upside down. Here you can play Brookyln 99 Watch: Currently you can stream seasons 1 to 7 on Netflix. The eighth and final season of Brooklyn 99 is currently only available on Prime Video – click here for Amazon -Page. So long are the consequences: approx. 22 minutes

The Office The US version of "The Office" revolves around the paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and its manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who regularly drives his colleagues insane. Michael's eccentric nature, especially on the internet, was able to build up a large fan base and also convince many critics. Over the years, the series has won three Emmys and a Golden Globe, among other awards. You can watch The Office here: As part of a Netflix subscription, since

As part of a Netflix subscription, since

. January stream all nine seasons of the cult comedy. The episodes are as long as: approx. 23 minutes

Modern Family

Told from the point of view of an unseen documentary maker, the series offers a candid and funny perspective on the lives of three families who could not be more different. So Phil and Claire Dunphy long for an open and honest relationship with their three children. But one daughter who wants to grow up too fast, the other who is too smart for her own good and an unruly young son make it difficult for them.

Meanwhile, Claire's father has Jay and his second and significantly younger wife Gloria to deal with the difficulties of a blended family.

Jay's gay son Mitchell and his partner Cameron have adopted a baby, completing their big, chaotic, happy family.

You can watch Modern Family here: The first three seasons are currently available on Disney+. You can find seasons 4, 5 and 11 on Netflix. Further seasons and episodes are currently only available for purchase and rental from all common online retailers, Amazon, Google Play, MagentaTV, etc. Complete seasons are already available from 11,99 Euro as a digital version to download and stream offline.
The episodes are as long as: approx. 23 Minutes

Community

The articulate Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is a successful lawyer who has always had a good time in life. But after his law license is revoked during a sticky case, he has to go back to Greendale Community College and repeat his studies. However, he takes his new task lightly and instead tries to cheat his way through the tests with the help of his old friend Professor Duncan (John Oliver). Distraction is sought, preferably in the form of sitcoms, because they make the time pass quickly - and when you're laughing, the training seems less strenuous.By the way: multitasking on the treadmill and Co. is even desirable. We've picked four sitcoms that will not only entertain you, but also have the perfect length for a hard cardio session. Brooklyn 22The American sitcom \"Brooklyn Nine-Nine\" is about Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), who 99. station of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn, New York. Together with his colleagues Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumer) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), he masters the chaotic everyday life at the New York police station and solves many big and small problems Criminal cases.In Season 1, the serious and intellectual Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) joins the team as the new captain and, with his strict management style, turns the previous day-to-day work of Peralta and Co. upside down.Here you can play Brookyln 99 Watch: Currently you can stream seasons 1 to 7 on Netflix. The eighth and final season of Brooklyn 99 is currently only available on Prime Video \u2013 click here for Amazon -Page.So long are the consequences: approx. 22 minutes The OfficeThe US version of \"The Office\" revolves around the paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and its manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who regularly drives his colleagues insane.Michael's eccentric nature, especially on the internet, was able to build up a large fan base and also convince many critics. Over the years, the series has won three Emmys and a Golden Globe, among other awards.You can watch The Office here: As part of a Netflix subscription, since . January stream all nine seasons of the cult comedy.The episodes are as long as: approx. 23 minutes Modern FamilyTold from the point of view of an unseen documentary maker, the series offers a candid and funny perspective on the lives of three families who... could not be more different. So Phil and Claire Dunphy long for an open and honest relationship with their three children. But one daughter who wants to grow up too fast, the other who is too smart for her own good and an unruly young son make it difficult for them.Meanwhile, Claire's father has Jay and his second and significantly younger wife Gloria to deal with the difficulties of a blended family.Jay's gay son Mitchell and his partner Cameron have adopted a baby, completing their big, chaotic, happy family.You can watch Modern Family here: The first three seasons are currently available on Disney+. You can find seasons 4, 5 and 11 on Netflix. Further seasons and episodes are currently only available for purchase and rental from all common online retailers, Amazon, Google Play, MagentaTV, etc. Complete seasons are already available from 11,99 Euro as a digital version to download and stream offline.The episodes are as long as: approx. 23 Minutes CommunityThe articulate Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) is a successful lawyer who has always had a good time in life. But after his law license is revoked during a sticky case, he has to go back to Greendale Community College and repeat his studies. However, he takes his new task lightly and instead tries to cheat his way through the tests with the help of his old friend Professor Duncan (John Oliver). Meanwhile, he also keeps an eye on Britta (Gillian Jacobs), who caught his eye in his Spanish class. You can watch the community here: All six seasons of the comedy series are currently available on Netflix.So long are the episodes: 22-99 minutesReading tips","publisher":{"@id":"#Publisher","@type":"Organization","name":"Motions 