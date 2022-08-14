Entertainment on the treadmill: These sitcoms will make your workout fly by in no time
Training on the cardio machine is part of almost every workout – either to warm up or to boost fat burning after strength training.
Unfortunately, the training minutes on the treadmill or stepper can sometimes be short get boring – and two minutes often feels like 11 minutes.
Distraction is sought, preferably in the form of sitcoms, because they make the time pass quickly – and when you’re laughing, the training seems less strenuous.
By the way: multitasking on the treadmill and Co. is even desirable. We’ve picked four sitcoms that will not only entertain you, but also have the perfect length for a hard cardio session.
Brooklyn 22
The American sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is about Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), who 99. station of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn, New York. Together with his colleagues Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumer) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), he masters the chaotic everyday life at the New York police station and solves many big and small problems Criminal cases.
In Season 1, the serious and intellectual Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) joins the team as the new captain and, with his strict management style, turns the previous day-to-day work of Peralta and Co. upside down.
- Here you can play Brookyln 99 Watch: Currently you can stream seasons 1 to 7 on Netflix. The eighth and final season of Brooklyn 99 is currently only available on Prime Video – click here for Amazon -Page.
- You can watch The Office here: As part of a Netflix subscription, since
- . January stream all nine seasons of the cult comedy.
So long are the consequences: approx. 22 minutes
The US version of “The Office” revolves around the paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and its manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who regularly drives his colleagues insane. Michael’s eccentric nature, especially on the internet, was able to build up a large fan base and also convince many critics. Over the years, the series has won three Emmys and a Golden Globe, among other awards.
The Office
The US version of “The Office” revolves around the paper company Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and its manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who regularly drives his colleagues insane.
Michael’s eccentric nature, especially on the internet, was able to build up a large fan base and also convince many critics. Over the years, the series has won three Emmys and a Golden Globe, among other awards.