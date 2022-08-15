Feria The Darkest Lightest Season 2 Release Date, Everything You Need To Know

As the show deals with the supernatural and an intriguing cult idea, the first season finishes on a cliffhanger.

Feria: The Darkest Light, a fantasy thriller television series, premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022. The series is named Feria: La luz más oscura in Spanish.

The Darkest Light is Feria. The series is the brainchild of Agustin Martinez and Carlos Montero. The story takes place in Andalusia, Peninsular Spain’s southernmost autonomous region, in the 1990s.

The show has eight episodes. It depicts the story of two sisters, Eva and Sofia, who are forced to confront a new reality with supernatural elements after it is found that their parents participated in a cult ritual that ended in the death of one of the ritual’s participants.

The series has received mixed reviews, with some complimenting the intriguing cult notion and others applauding the actors’ performances. Here you may find out more about the series’ future goals.

When Will Feria The Darkest Season 2 Be Released?

Eva and Sofia discover throughout the first season that their parents were part in a cult ritual that ended in the deaths of 23 individuals, and that their parents were guilty for the murder.

They have now departed, and Sofia is looking forward to seeing her mother again. She flees after attempting to open the gateway to Kingdom, forcing Eva to hunt for her despite the fact that she is suffering hallucinations all the time.

It has come to our understanding that the parents previously sought to restrict entrance to the kingdom, but their activities resulted in their own imprisonment. Sofia eventually decides to open it, but it is too late for her to realise that she has just let the devil out.

The series concludes on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving the fates of all the characters in question uncertain. This lends credence to the concept of a second season, but Netflix has yet to issue an official statement on the subject. Before determining whether or not to purchase another season of the show, Netflix is likely to examine its ratings and gauge its popularity.

Season 2 of Feria The Darkest: Plot

By the end of the first season, Sofia had made up her mind to free her mother from the Kingdom’s clutches. She learns her mother is unable to flee and hopes to be able to help her. The second season can pick up just where the first season left off.

In order to see her mother again, she has effectively jeopardised the well-being of her entire town. Because of the manner in which the first season concluded, there are many unanswered questions. If the show gets renewed for a second season, all of these themes could be addressed.

At this time, there is no clear response to the question of whether Sofia will be successful in reconciling her family. And how much would all of this cost?

Season 2 Cast of Feria The Darkest Light

Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno, and Isak Férriz, who play the show’s key characters Guillén and Sofia, will all reprise their roles. Marta Nieto as Elena, Ernest Villegas as Pablo, Salva Reina as Marcos, Carlos Scholz as Raal, Sauce Ena as Estrella, Carmen Navas as Mar, Jorge Motos as Chisco, and Angela Cremonte as Blanca are all expected to feature with them in the second season.

Season 2 premiere date for Feria The Darkest Light

Following the announcement of the first season in 2020, production of the first season was set to begin in February 2021. The first episode of the show aired at the start of the year 2022. If the show is renewed for another season this year, we can probably expect it to premiere around the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.