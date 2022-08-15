Yin Yoga: effects and exercises of the intensive yoga style

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 15, 2022
1
yin-yoga:-effects-and-exercises-of-the-intensive-yoga-style

Yin Yoga is a calm and passive type of yoga in which you come to rest and stretch intensively. The exercises are usually practiced while sitting or lying down and held for several minutes.

This is less about dynamics and more about surrendering to the exercises and completely relaxing in them.

What is Yin Yoga?

Yin Yoga is not about muscle building or endurance training, but about passively letting yourself fall into the asanas and completely to relax. The breath should flow freely and the yogi should come to himself and his inner peace.

As a rule, in a yoga class of 75 until 90 Only did four to six exercises in minutes, but held them for up to ten minutes.

By staying in one position for a long time the yogi time to completely let go. This is the only way to reach the fascial tissue, the bones and the joints.

FIT FOR FUN / created with Canva

    Yin Yoga is not about doing every asana perfectly.

    There is no competition, no better or worse. In Yin Yoga, a lot of consideration is given to the fact that every body is different and has different ranges of motion.

    Dynamic yoga styles are usually very yang-heavy. “Yang” describes the male energy in yoga, stands for dynamism and strength. “Yin”, on the other hand, stands for female energy, for calming down and for harmony in the body.

    The meditative postures should enable the so-called “Chi” to flow freely through the body to let.

Effect of Yin Yoga on body and mind

Due to its passive and relaxing nature, Yin Yoga has a number of positive effects:

  • Releasing tension
  • Improving Flexibility and Agility
  • Strengthening of inner peace, strength and balance

The body learns to release any muscle tension or tension between the organs.

The practice of Yin Yoga is therefore recommended before especially for yogis who otherwise practice sweaty, active yoga or sports that put a lot of strain on the muscles.

Yin Yoga also has a positive effect on flexibility and the fascia – these become often “unstuck” and the body is made more flexible again.

After a few minutes in the pose, the body opens up and stretches even deeper G. Holding the exercises for a long time also has a very meditative effect and gives the yogi time to deal with himself and to find himself.

This is how you train your fascia

Who is Yin Yoga suitable for?

Yin Yoga is suitable for athletes and yogis who are looking for a relaxing contrast to their muscle work.

Anyone who often works with weights and gives a lot of power will find a balancing type of yoga in Yin Yoga, which ensures that the body becomes more flexible and relaxed.

Anyone who enjoys an exhausting yoga is looking for style, but is in the wrong place with Yin Yoga…

What level of practice is required for Yin Yoga?

Yin Yoga is basically suitable for everyone, since Depending on the training level, there are always more difficult or easier variations of the exercises.

Anyone who has previous injuries should talk to the yoga teacher in advance about which exercises can be carried out and how, not to strengthen the joints or the ligaments even more to claim.

These types of yoga could give you also liked

Who If you are looking for even more deep relaxation, you should try restorative yoga.

In restorative yoga, the ultimate goal is to achieve relaxation and recuperation. The positions are held for a very long time, just like in Yin Yoga, but should be even simpler and more carefree.

To make this possible, aids such as bolsters, chairs or cushions are used.

What can you expect in a Yin Yoga class?

In a Yin Yoga class by 60 until 75 minutes, the arrival of the body on the mat and the consciousness in the room begins.

A short one is used for this Initial meditation and sometimes chanting the mantra “Om”.

Then it goes directly to the four to six asanas.

Once the series of exercises is completed, this follows “Shavasana”, the deep relaxation in which the yogi can simply relax lying on his back. At the end of the hour, “Om” is usually chanted again.



Tip for beginners: Don’t give up 100 percent, but give your body time to let go and relax . Since the positions are held for a long time, it is advisable to start with 70 Per cent to enter and gradually increase.

Yin Yoga: Exercises

The exercises are not actively forced through muscle power, but approached passively. Less is more here!

By holding the position for a long time, the body can open up and “give in” – because it is otherwise used to achieving physical goals with muscle power. In Yin Yoga, this works through relaxation.

Roll out the yoga mat and off you go! We show you four well-known Yin Yoga exercises to imitate:

1. The Dragon

Frau beim Yin Yoga in der Schwan Pose

iStockphoto

2. The butterfly

Frau beim Yin Yoga in der Raupen Pose

iStockphoto

3. The Caterpillar

Frau beim Yin Yoga in der Schwan Pose

iStockphoto

4. The Swan

Frau beim Yin Yoga in der Schwan Pose

iStockphoto

What do you need for a Yin Yoga class?

For a Yin Yoga class you definitely need a good, large and comfortable yoga mat. Because you should feel completely comfortable during the exercises and be able to let go. A soft blanket or a yoga towel are also popular.

For yogis who are not yet very flexible, aids to reach or make the positions easier, such as a yoga strap, a yoga block or a bolster, are suitable . Normally, however, such additional aids are also made available in the yoga studio.

For Yin Yoga, it is best to wear extra comfortable clothing – long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, for example – and pack warm socks. This makes the final sequence particularly relaxing.

Reading tips

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 15, 2022
1
LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

Get a six pack: The best workouts and recipes for washboard abs

August 12, 2022

Headaches may be reduced using acupuncture, study says

June 23, 2022

Bacteria hijacked to ease drug manufacturing

July 7, 2022

Wildfire firefighters get helping hand from new fire shelter prototypes

June 14, 2022
Check Also
Close
WhatsApp
Back to top button