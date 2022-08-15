yin-yoga:-effects-and-exercises-of-the-intensive-yoga-style

Yin Yoga is a calm and passive type of yoga in which you come to rest and stretch intensively. The exercises are usually practiced while sitting or lying down and held for several minutes.

This is less about dynamics and more about surrendering to the exercises and completely relaxing in them.



What is Yin Yoga?

Yin Yoga is not about muscle building or endurance training, but about passively letting yourself fall into the asanas and completely to relax. The breath should flow freely and the yogi should come to himself and his inner peace.

As a rule, in a yoga class of 75 until 90 Only did four to six exercises in minutes, but held them for up to ten minutes.

By staying in one position for a long time the yogi time to completely let go. This is the only way to reach the fascial tissue, the bones and the joints.