Planking workout: 9 exercises for a flatter core

She is the mother of all core exercises: the plank. With this exercise you will be able to strengthen and stabilize the middle of your body.

Planking workouts not only train the torso, they are an effective full-body workout: the muscles in your back, legs, Hips, shoulders, chest and buttocks are strengthened.

Because they are an absolute all-round talent, planks are an integral part of the workout routine in most fitness courses – and have certainly become a bit boring for some.

So that you bring a breath of fresh air back into your workout, our trainers Nicole and Anna-Lena will show you nine variants of the plank in our new video, with which you can get your body in shape in just three and a half minutes.

All plank exercises at a glance

  • Classic Hold
  • Jacks
  • Diagonal Arm & Leg Lift
  • Military Plank
  • Spiderman Plank
  • Balancer
  • Mountain Climber (MC) Diagonal Fast
  • MC Fast
  • Plank Jumps

Plank should be done cleanly

There are some things you should always keep in mind when performing the plank to avoid injury.

On the one hand, you should make sure that your trunk always remains stable and that your whole body is tense during the plank. It is also particularly important that your abdominal muscles are activated and that your navel pulls towards your spine so that your lower back is well protected.

You should avoid “sagging” in any case!

Training Tool

Ideally, your upper back is also active and you push yourself up out of your shoulders to prevent so-called “angel wings”.

During planks, the head is always in extension of the spine and the gaze is directed straight down. Don’t look at your feet or hang your head.

If you choose to do the plank on your forearms, your shoulders should be above your elbows. If you’re doing a variation on your hands, your shoulders will be over your wrists.

Mix of well-known and new planking variants

In addition to the Classic Hold, the most well-known planking variant, in which you simply hold the position supported on your forearms , the fitness trainers also show inspiring alternatives in our video.

Jacks bring a good deal of movement into your workout: You jump from the forearm support with your legs alternately apart and back together – like jumping jacks while standing.

On the other hand, you need a lot of stability with the diagonal arm & leg lift, because the exercise can quickly throw you off balance.

When lifting one leg and the opposite leg at the same time Arms is therefore all the more important to tense the stomach and ensure a basic tension in the whole body.

Military plank for advanced users

The third exercise in the plank workout, the military plank, is not without it – and can therefore only be performed by advanced users.

The reason: With the military plank, the danger of letting the body sag and straining the back is particularly high.

How it works: You start in the plank position on your forearms (1). Then you put one hand on and straighten your arm (2). Now place the other hand parallel to the first on the floor and stretch this arm as well (3). From there, return to the starting position (1) via position 2.

Tip: The further forward you place your hands, the harder it gets.

Reading tip

More muscles step by step with Mountain Climbers

With Mountain Climbers, which are performed in a slow and a fast variant during the workout, you can gradually increase your muscles work up to a flatter center.

The great thing about this exercise is that it involves activating small muscle groups to help balance your forearms. Mountain climbers tone the abs, strengthen your arms, back and core, and add flexibility to your hips and thighs.

To perform the exercise, start from a plank and alternately pull your knees in one bouncing motion towards the chest. The back leg remains stretched straight.

You can not only do mountain climbers slowly or quickly, but also straight or diagonally. You can see both variants in the video.

Reading tips

