planking-workout:-9-exercises-for-a-flatter-core

She is the mother of all core exercises: the plank. With this exercise you will be able to strengthen and stabilize the middle of your body.

Planking workouts not only train the torso, they are an effective full-body workout: the muscles in your back, legs, Hips, shoulders, chest and buttocks are strengthened.

Because they are an absolute all-round talent, planks are an integral part of the workout routine in most fitness courses – and have certainly become a bit boring for some.

So that you bring a breath of fresh air back into your workout, our trainers Nicole and Anna-Lena will show you nine variants of the plank in our new video, with which you can get your body in shape in just three and a half minutes.