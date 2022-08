Home/News/ Workout challenge: get a strong and healthy back in 24 days Workout challenge: get a strong and healthy back in 24 days A strong back helps you cope with the daily burdens, whether it’s long days in the office, heavy shopping bags or endless waiting times. The back exercises compensate for imbalances and prevent back pain. The challenge consists of 18 units, with one exercise per day – per 50 seconds with 10 Seconds pause. Of course, you can also do more than one exercise. Participation is at your own risk. If there is pain, please stop. Back workout challenge for 24 days – this is how it works Renate Dumreicher 1. Part: Exercises 1 to 6 Floor scales alternating: We start standing and lift one leg backwards and bend the upper body forward. The toes of the rear foot point to the floor, the pelvis does not turn up. The back stays straight and the arms come up to the ears. Build tension in your back and buttocks, hold briefly and then straighten up again. Change page Superman: Legs slightly bent and open shoulder width, upper body down bend forward and look diagonally down. Then raise your slightly bent arms to the side and pull your shoulder blades together. Wide Squat: In the wide squat, toes and knees point diagonally to the side. Upper body is upright and the buttocks are deep. Then move one arm over the head to the side so that there is a stretch in the flank and the spine is tilted sideways. 4 Füßler stand: In the 4-footed stand, put one hand to your head and your elbow to your forearm. Variation: straighten and lift one leg. Prone swimmer: In Lie on your stomach, stretch your arms and legs, stretch your back and buttocks and make swimming movements. View of the floor. Bridge: Lie on your back, heels under your knees, then move your hips up and down without resting your bottom. Feel free to put weights on your hips.

2. Part: Exercises 7 to 10

Stand scale with one leg: We start standing and lift one leg behind you and bend your upper body forward. The toes of the rear foot point to the floor, the pelvis does not turn up. The back stays straight and the arms come up to the ears. Build up tension in your back and bottom, then pull your knees in and stretch them out again. Change leg.

Forward bend swing

: Legs slightly bent and shoulder-width apart, upper body bend forward and look diagonally down. Then swing your slightly bent arms in opposite directions – and back