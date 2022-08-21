Yoga for the office: With Office Yoga you stay fit at work

It’s no longer a secret that sitting for long periods of time is bad for your health.

Unfortunately, many people with office jobs have to do their job while sitting down and are therefore forced to spend a large part of their everyday life on to spend their four letters. Yoga for the office is just what you need!

With the following yoga exercises you can loosen up quickly and effectively during working hours.

Yoga for the office: Sitting Crescent

If we sit too long at a desk with a slumped upper body, our neck and shoulder muscles suffer. The half-moon exercise can balance, straighten your back, and realign your spine.

Here’s how: While sitting, raise your arms above your head and clasp your hands. Now bend your upper body slightly to the right and take two or three deep breaths in and out. Then bend to the left and repeat the exercise three to five times.

Yoga for the office: cat and cow

This exercise is also good for the back and loosens tense muscles: Sit on your chair and place both feet hip-width apart the ground. Your hands are on your knees.

Now inhale, straighten your spine and look up. On the other hand, as you exhale, look down and arch your back. Repeat the exercise three to five times.

Yoga for the office: Sitting pigeon

Do you like to cross your legs when you work at your desk? Over time, this creates an imbalance that overloads the hips and lower spine.

The seated pigeon pose can help: Place both feet on the floor, then lift the right one and place it on your left leg at 90 degree angle. Make sure your back is straight, then inhale and twist your torso slightly to the right. Exhale and return to the starting pose, then repeat on the other side.

Yoga for the Office: Shoulder Openers at the Desk

Stand up and push your chair away from the desk, giving you enough space to step back.

Now bend your torso forward until it forms a 90 degree angle with the rest of your body and place your hands on the table – the distance between you and the table should be enough that ONLY your hands touch its surface.

Let your head rest between your outstretched arms and relax your shoulders. This stretches the muscles that tend to cramp when you sit in front of a computer screen for hours.

Yoga for the office: stretch your wrists

When typing on the computer, your hands quickly get tired. You can loosen them up as follows: Stand directly in front of your table and turn your palms outwards. Place it on the table top so your fingers extend over the edge towards your body.

Lean away from the table – you should now feel slight pressure in your wrists. Remain in this position for as long as is comfortable.

