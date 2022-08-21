Home/News/ Yoga for the office: With Office Yoga you stay fit at work Yoga for the office: With Office Yoga you stay fit at work

It’s no longer a secret that sitting for long periods of time is bad for your health. Unfortunately, many people with office jobs have to do their job while sitting down and are therefore forced to spend a large part of their everyday life on to spend their four letters. Yoga for the office is just what you need! With the following yoga exercises you can loosen up quickly and effectively during working hours.

Yoga for the office: Sitting Crescent

If we sit too long at a desk with a slumped upper body, our neck and shoulder muscles suffer. The half-moon exercise can balance, straighten your back, and realign your spine.

Here’s how: While sitting, raise your arms above your head and clasp your hands. Now bend your upper body slightly to the right and take two or three deep breaths in and out. Then bend to the left and repeat the exercise three to five times.