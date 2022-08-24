dance-workout:-10-ways-to-dance-that-will-melt-away-the-calories

8. Dance-Walking
The dance trend Dance -Walking was born 2012 when American Joe was walking the streets of New York danced instead of walking. The presenter Ben Aaron happened to see this and filmed the dancer doing his show.
“I started it because I wanted more fun in my life,” says Joe, who is walking the streets in blue barefoot shoes New York’s dances, in an interview with Ben Aaron.
Dance walking is a way to add variety and happiness to your daily routine by simply dancing your walks instead of running. It takes a bit of self-confidence and courage at first, but after that you will have all the more self-confidence.
@__ria9__ walking&dancing #ainteas🤪#tagdc♬ Money x Left and Right Jonel Remix – Kuya Magik
9. Barre Cardio Fusion
Barree Cardio Fusion is a Mixture of classical barre ballet and cardio sequences and comes from the USA. There are small dumbbells, balls, and bands to support the dance workout.
As you do the dance workout more often, you may soon notice muscle definition and increased mobility. Your metabolism is also really boosted and burns a lot of calories.
@taylortoned Barre Cardio 🔥 #barre#barrecardio#barrepilates#barrebabe# barrelover#barremoves#barreideas♬ Purple Hat – Dillon Francis Remix – SOFI TUKKER
. Bachata