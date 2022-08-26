Pelvic floor training: How to strengthen your pelvic floor

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 26, 2022
0
pelvic-floor-training:-how-to-strengthen-your-pelvic-floor

There are phases in life in which the pelvic floor should be trained. Your posture will be stabilized with effective pelvic floor training. The training also has a positive effect on your sex life and your continence. Find out here which exercises help.

by FIT FOR editors FUN

Frauen trainieren mit Übungen ihren Beckenboden

Witthaya Prasongsin / gettyimages

Pelvic floor training – almost everyone has heard of it. But what is all this for and what is the pelvic floor actually responsible for?

This is how you strengthen your pelvic floor

The pelvic floor is about is a muscle group located in the lower abdomen. It provides support for all internal organs and also supports the sphincter muscles of the urethra and anus.

After giving birth, women often suffer from a functional weakness of the pelvic floor, but weak connective tissue or poor posture can also be the reason for the restricted function Performance.

A weak pelvic floor is manifested by uncontrolled, occasional loss of urine during physical exertion – for example when coughing, laughing or sneezing. Without pelvic floor training, these inconveniences also affect young people.

Reading tip

Benefits of a strong pelvic floor

A strong abdominal musculature has many advantages:

  • Continence: A trained pelvic floor supports the sphincter
  • The muscles ensure a healthy posture

and a positive body feeling

.

  • improved

    sex life:

    A strong pelvic floor has a positive impact on our sex. Because the training increases blood circulation and intensifies the feeling of pleasure.

  • Tip: Super pelvic floor training is also yoga. There is then talk of Mulabandha – mysterious pleasure muscle that can be trained very well. With our exercises.

    Reading tip

    The pelvic floor can be trained

    But there are still many other exercises to build up your muscles: Physiotherapist and Pilates expert Anette Alvaredo has developed a pelvic floor workout from Pilates exercises that strengthens the lower abdomen and thus prevents uncomfortable “loss” moments.

    The top 3 exercises to do at homeBeckenbodentraining

    • Beckenbodentraining

    Markus Schmidt

    Pelvic Floor Exercise 1:

    Sit on edge of chair, lean back. Raise bent legs. Cycle with your legs in the air. Maintain body tension, continue to breathe evenly. Increase time daily.

    Beckenbodentraining

    Markus Schmidt

    Pelvic Floor Exercise 2: Beckenbodentraining

    Lie on your back, legs hip-width apart. raise pelvis. When inhaling: activate the pelvic floor, pull the sit bones in and up, lift one bent leg (photo). When exhaling: lower your leg again. 5 times per leg.

    Beckenbodentraining

    Markus Schmidt

    Pelvic Floor Exercise 3:

    Kneeling, stretch hip joints. Tighten the pelvic floor and buttocks. When inhaling: raise one arm above your head, torso slightly to the side. On the exhale: return to the starting position and relax briefly. 4 times per page.

    This is how you activate your pelvic floor in everyday life

    It is So it makes sense to train the pelvic floor preventively. The good thing is that you can easily do this at home, at work or in the supermarket. For particularly quick results, we have some effective exercises for you.

    You can activate the pelvic floor simply by “cleaning all openings – the anus, the vagina, the urethra. You imagine holding on to flatulence, a tampon or urine, for example,” explains physiotherapist Franziska Liesner from Hamburg.

    After a few seconds you let go to relax your muscles. The exercise can be performed standing up, walking up the stairs or even sitting down: “According to the motto: the pelvic floor sits down last – and it gets up first,” says Liesner.

    The exercise can be creatively integrated into everyday life. “The main thing is that you do something for the pelvic floor and don’t just sit flat on it.”

    Reading tip

    Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 26, 2022
    0
    Photo of moadmin

    moadmin

    Related Articles

    Kids summer camp selection criteria with safety in mind

    May 23, 2022
    Photo of Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

    Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

    August 13, 2022

    Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences in men and women

    August 6, 2022
    Photo of Study: This sport is particularly good for vegans

    Study: This sport is particularly good for vegans

    August 19, 2022
    Back to top button