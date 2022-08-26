pelvic-floor-training:-how-to-strengthen-your-pelvic-floor

There are phases in life in which the pelvic floor should be trained. Your posture will be stabilized with effective pelvic floor training. The training also has a positive effect on your sex life and your continence. Find out here which exercises help.

Pelvic floor training – almost everyone has heard of it. But what is all this for and what is the pelvic floor actually responsible for?

This is how you strengthen your pelvic floor

The pelvic floor is about is a muscle group located in the lower abdomen. It provides support for all internal organs and also supports the sphincter muscles of the urethra and anus.

After giving birth, women often suffer from a functional weakness of the pelvic floor, but weak connective tissue or poor posture can also be the reason for the restricted function Performance.

A weak pelvic floor is manifested by uncontrolled, occasional loss of urine during physical exertion – for example when coughing, laughing or sneezing. Without pelvic floor training, these inconveniences also affect young people.