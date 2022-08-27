Home/News/ Skater Squat and Co.: Three creative exercises add variety to your workout Skater Squat and Co.: Three creative exercises add variety to your workout Consistently going through your training is not always easy. One of the most important things if you want to achieve your training goal: a routine that you enjoy and that keeps you going. It doesn’t matter whether you want to lose weight or build muscle . Sometimes training can become monotonous. Then you might lose fun and focus because you’re not being challenged properly. Your goals can suffer too.

New momentum for your workout If you’re at this point, then you should try something new. It doesn’t have to be a new sport or a completely new training plan. Individual exercises that you integrate into your workout are enough to really enjoy sports again.

1. Skater Squat You can either install the skater squat in the gym on your leg day or simply do it at home. You don’t need any weights or other equipment for this. The difference to the conventional squat is that not only strength but also balance is required. Stand on your right leg and bend your left leg so that there is a 90 degree angle is formed. Lean your upper body slightly forward and stretch your arms out for balance. Squat the standing leg and try as far as you can to come down so that the left knee almost touches the ground. Repeat the exercise eight to ten times and then switch legs. Tip: With that you can balance, focus on a fixed point on the floor or wall.

Video: How to do the Skater Squat

<iframe loading="lazy" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7_I5SUAd00" title="YouTube video player" width="560"> </p> <h2>2. Extended Plank</h2> <p>The Extended Plank primarily uses the abdomen. Special body tension is required.</p> <ol></li> <p>Get into a push-up position.</li> </li> <p>Pull your belly button towards your spine and tighten your buttocks.</li> <li>Now start moving your hands forward. Go as far forward as you can. Important: Keep your stomach tight.</li> </li> <p>Then return your hands to the starting position.</li> </ol> <h3></br> Video : How to do the Extended Plank</h3> </div> <p><iframe loading="lazy" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fMoFdVEIcY8" title="YouTube video player" width="560"><iframe loading="lazy" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fMoFdVEIcY8" title="YouTube video player" width="560"> </p> <h2>3. Pike-Push-Ups</h2> <p>Pike-Push-Ups are particularly challenging for your arms and shoulders.</p> <ol> <li>The starting position is a push-up position. The palms of your hands should be firmly on the floor with your fingers spread. The legs are tight together and stretched. </li> </li> <p>Now start walking forward with your feet until your buttocks are wide is in the air and you form a kind of triangle. Make sure your back and legs stay straight. The position should be similar to downward dog yoga.</li> </li> <p>Now bend your arms so that your head is almost touches the ground and then push yourself back up.</li> </ol> <p>Because the weight in this variant of the push-ups is shifted, it sets other muscle stimuli and can be more demanding at first. You can read about the different variations of pikes here.<br /></br> </p> <h3>Video: Pike -Push-ups explained</h3> </div> <p><iframe loading="lazy" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7_I5SUAd00" title="YouTube video player" width="560"><iframe loading="lazy" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fMoFdVEIcY8" title="YouTube video player" width="560"><span>Reading tips</span></div> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content /--> <div id="post-extra-info"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <div id="single-post-meta" class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="author-meta single-author with-avatars"><span class="meta-item meta-author-wrapper"> <span class="meta-author-avatar"> <a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/author/moadmin/"><img alt='Photo of moadmin' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/09ef9f28547b37219a24903c56128ae2?s=140&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/09ef9f28547b37219a24903c56128ae2?s=280&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-140 photo' height='140' width='140' loading='lazy'/></a> </span> <span class="meta-author"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/author/moadmin/" class="author-name tie-icon" title="moadmin">moadmin</a></span></span></span><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">August 27, 2022</span><div class="tie-alignright"><span class="meta-views meta-item "><span class="tie-icon-fire" aria-hidden="true"></span> 0 </span></div></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div> </div> <div class="clearfix"></div> <script id="tie-schema-json" type="application/ld+json">{"@context":"http:\/\/schema.org","@type":"NewsArticle","dateCreated":"2022-08-27T09:34:23+00:00","datePublished":"2022-08-27T09:34:23+00:00","dateModified":"2022-08-27T09:34:23+00:00","headline":"Skater Squat and Co.: Three creative exercises add variety to your workout","name":"Skater Squat and Co.: Three creative exercises add variety to your workout","keywords":[],"url":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/2022\/08\/27\/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout\/","description":"Consistently going through your training is not always easy. One of the most important things if you want to achieve your training goal: a routine that you enjoy and that keeps you going.It doesn't ma","copyrightYear":"2022","articleSection":"News","articleBody":" Consistently going through your training is not always easy. One of the most important things if you want to achieve your training goal: a routine that you enjoy and that keeps you going.It doesn't matter whether you want to lose weight or build muscle . Sometimes training can become monotonous. Then you might lose fun and focus because you're not being challenged properly. Your goals can suffer too. New momentum for your workoutIf you're at this point, then you should try something new. It doesn't have to be a new sport or a completely new training plan. Individual exercises that you integrate into your workout are enough to really enjoy sports again. 1. Skater SquatYou can either install the skater squat in the gym on your leg day or simply do it at home. You don't need any weights or other equipment for this.The difference to the conventional squat is that not only strength but also balance is required.Stand on your right leg and bend your left leg so that there is a 90 degree angle is formed.Lean your upper body slightly forward and stretch your arms out for balance.Squat the standing leg and try as far as you can to come down so that the left knee almost touches the ground.Repeat the exercise eight to ten times and then switch legs.Tip: With that you can balance, focus on a fixed point on the floor or wall. Video: How to do the Skater Squat 2. Extended PlankThe Extended Plank primarily uses the abdomen. Special body tension is required.Get into a push-up position.Pull your belly button towards your spine and tighten your buttocks.Now start moving your hands forward. Go as far forward as you can. Important: Keep your stomach tight.Then return your hands to the starting position. Video : How to do the Extended Plank 3. Pike-Push-UpsPike-Push-Ups are particularly challenging for your arms and shoulders.The starting position is a push-up position. The palms of your hands should be firmly on the floor with your fingers spread. The legs are tight together and stretched. Now start walking forward with your feet until your buttocks are wide is in the air and you form a kind of triangle. Make sure your back and legs stay straight. The position should be similar to downward dog yoga.Now bend your arms so that your head is almost touches the ground and then push yourself back up.Because the weight in this variant of the push-ups is shifted, it sets other muscle stimuli and can be more demanding at first. You can read about the different variations of pikes here. Video: Pike -Push-ups explainedReading tips","publisher":{"@id":"#Publisher","@type":"Organization","name":"Motions Online","logo":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/wp-content\/themes\/jannah\/assets\/images\/logo@2x.png"}},"sourceOrganization":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"copyrightHolder":{"@id":"#Publisher"},"mainEntityOfPage":{"@type":"WebPage","@id":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/2022\/08\/27\/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout\/","breadcrumb":{"@id":"#Breadcrumb"}},"author":{"@type":"Person","name":"moadmin","url":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/author\/moadmin\/"},"image":{"@type":"ImageObject","url":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/08\/102-skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout.jpg","width":1200,"height":345}}</script> <div id="share-buttons-bottom" class="share-buttons share-buttons-bottom"> <div class="share-links "> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Facebook" target="_blank" class="facebook-share-btn large-share-button" data-raw="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-facebook"></span> <span class="social-text">Facebook</span> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout&url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Twitter" target="_blank" class="twitter-share-btn large-share-button" data-raw="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text={post_title}&url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-twitter"></span> <span class="social-text">Twitter</span> </a> <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/&title=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="LinkedIn" target="_blank" class="linkedin-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.linkedin.com/shareArticle?mini=true&url={post_full_link}&title={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-linkedin"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">LinkedIn</span> </a> <a href="https://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/&name=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Tumblr" target="_blank" class="tumblr-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.tumblr.com/share/link?url={post_link}&name={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-tumblr"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tumblr</span> </a> <a href="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/&description=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout&media=https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/102-skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout.jpg" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Pinterest" target="_blank" class="pinterest-share-btn " data-raw="https://pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url={post_link}&description={post_title}&media={post_img}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-pinterest"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span> </a> <a href="https://reddit.com/submit?url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/&title=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Reddit" target="_blank" class="reddit-share-btn " data-raw="https://reddit.com/submit?url={post_link}&title={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-reddit"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Reddit</span> </a> <a href="https://vk.com/share.php?url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="VKontakte" target="_blank" class="vk-share-btn " data-raw="https://vk.com/share.php?url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-vk"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">VKontakte</span> </a> <a href="mailto:?subject=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout&body=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Share via Email" target="_blank" class="email-share-btn " data-raw="mailto:?subject={post_title}&body={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-envelope"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Share via Email</span> </a> <a href="#" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Print" target="_blank" class="print-share-btn " data-raw="#"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-print"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Print</span> </a> </div><!-- .share-links /--> </div><!-- .share-buttons /--> </article><!-- #the-post /--> <div class="post-components"> <div class="about-author container-wrapper about-author-1"> <div class="author-avatar"> <a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/author/moadmin/"> <img alt='Photo of moadmin' src='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/09ef9f28547b37219a24903c56128ae2?s=180&d=mm&r=g' srcset='https://secure.gravatar.com/avatar/09ef9f28547b37219a24903c56128ae2?s=360&d=mm&r=g 2x' class='avatar avatar-180 photo' height='180' width='180' loading='lazy'/> </a> </div><!-- .author-avatar /--> <div class="author-info"> <h3 class="author-name"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/author/moadmin/">moadmin</a></h3> <div class="author-bio"> </div><!-- .author-bio /--> <ul class="social-icons"> <li class="social-icons-item"> <a href="https://motionsonline.org" rel="external noopener nofollow" target="_blank" class="social-link url-social-icon"> <span class="tie-icon-home" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Website</span> </a> </li> </ul> </div><!-- .author-info /--> <div class="clearfix"></div> </div><!-- .about-author /--> <div id="related-posts" class="container-wrapper has-extra-post"> <div class="mag-box-title the-global-title"> <h3>Related Articles</h3> </div> <div class="related-posts-list"> <div class="related-item"> <a aria-label="Padel, piloxing & trail running: five fitness trends for your summer workout" href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/13/padel-piloxing-trail-running-five-fitness-trends-for-your-summer-workout/" class="post-thumb"><img width="390" height="220" src="https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/64-padel-piloxing-trail-running-five-fitness-trends-for-your-summer-workout-390x220.jpg" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image" alt="Photo of Padel, piloxing & trail running: five fitness trends for your summer workout" loading="lazy" /></a> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/13/padel-piloxing-trail-running-five-fitness-trends-for-your-summer-workout/">Padel, piloxing & trail running: five fitness trends for your summer workout</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">August 13, 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/06/neuroimaging-study-reveals-fatigue-related-differences-in-men-and-women/">Neuroimaging study reveals fatigue-related differences in men and women</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">August 6, 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/07/26/neural-flexibility-in-brains-of-children-with-adhd-is-reduced/">Neural flexibility in brains of children with ADHD is reduced</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">July 26, 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> <div class="related-item tie-standard"> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/07/07/bacteria-hijacked-to-ease-drug-manufacturing/">Bacteria hijacked to ease drug manufacturing</a></h3> <div class="post-meta clearfix"><span class="date meta-item tie-icon">July 7, 2022</span></div><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .related-item /--> </div><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> </div><!-- .post-components /--> </div><!-- .main-content --> <div id="check-also-box" class="container-wrapper check-also-right"> <div class="widget-title the-global-title"> <div class="the-subtitle">Check Also</div> <a href="#" id="check-also-close" class="remove"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a> </div> <div class="widget posts-list-big-first has-first-big-post"> <ul class="posts-list-items"> <li class="widget-single-post-item widget-post-list"> <div class="post-widget-thumbnail"> <a aria-label="For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout" href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/12/for-your-training-goal-you-should-eat-these-foods-after-a-workout/" class="post-thumb"><span class="post-cat-wrap"><span class="post-cat tie-cat-2">News</span></span><img width="390" height="220" src="https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/44-for-your-training-goal-you-should-eat-these-foods-after-a-workout-390x220.jpg" class="attachment-jannah-image-large size-jannah-image-large wp-post-image" alt="Photo of For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout" loading="lazy" /></a> </div><!-- post-alignleft /--> <div class="post-widget-body "> <h3 class="post-title"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/12/for-your-training-goal-you-should-eat-these-foods-after-a-workout/">For your training goal: You should eat these foods after a workout</a></h3> <div class="post-meta"> <span class="date meta-item tie-icon">August 12, 2022</span> </div> </div> </li> </ul><!-- .related-posts-list /--> </div> </div><!-- #related-posts /--> <aside class="sidebar tie-col-md-4 tie-col-xs-12 normal-side is-sticky" aria-label="Primary Sidebar"> <div class="theiaStickySidebar"> <div id="block-5" class="container-wrapper widget widget_block"><div class="wp-container-1 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"><h2>Archives</h2><ul class=" wp-block-archives-list wp-block-archives"> <li><a href='https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/'>August 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/07/'>July 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/06/'>June 2022</a></li> <li><a href='https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/05/'>May 2022</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--><div id="block-6" class="container-wrapper widget widget_block"><div class="wp-container-2 wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"><h2>Categories</h2><ul class="wp-block-categories-list wp-block-categories"> <li class="cat-item cat-item-5"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/category/health/">Health</a> </li> <li class="cat-item cat-item-2"><a href="https://www.motionsonline.org/category/news/">News</a> </li> </ul></div></div><div class="clearfix"></div></div><!-- .widget /--> </div><!-- .theiaStickySidebar /--> </aside><!-- .sidebar /--> </div><!-- .main-content-row /--></div><!-- #content /--> <footer id="footer" class="site-footer dark-skin dark-widgetized-area"> </footer><!-- #footer /--> <div id="share-buttons-mobile" class="share-buttons share-buttons-mobile"> <div class="share-links icons-only"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Facebook" target="_blank" class="facebook-share-btn " data-raw="https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-facebook"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook</span> </a> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout&url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Twitter" target="_blank" class="twitter-share-btn " data-raw="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text={post_title}&url={post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-twitter"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter</span> </a> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout%20https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="WhatsApp" target="_blank" class="whatsapp-share-btn " data-raw="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text={post_title}%20{post_link}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-whatsapp"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">WhatsApp</span> </a> <a href="https://telegram.me/share/url?url=https://www.motionsonline.org/2022/08/27/skater-squat-and-co-three-creative-exercises-add-variety-to-your-workout/&text=Skater%20Squat%20and%20Co.%3A%20Three%20creative%20exercises%20add%20variety%20to%20your%20workout" rel="external noopener nofollow" title="Telegram" target="_blank" class="telegram-share-btn " data-raw="https://telegram.me/share/url?url={post_link}&text={post_title}"> <span class="share-btn-icon tie-icon-paper-plane"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Telegram</span> </a> </div><!-- .share-links /--> </div><!-- .share-buttons /--> <div class="mobile-share-buttons-spacer"></div> <a id="go-to-top" class="go-to-top-button" href="#go-to-tie-body"> <span class="tie-icon-angle-up"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Back to top button</span> </a> </div><!-- #tie-wrapper /--> <aside class=" side-aside normal-side dark-skin dark-widgetized-area is-fullwidth appear-from-left" aria-label="Secondary Sidebar" style="visibility: hidden;"> <div data-height="100%" class="side-aside-wrapper has-custom-scroll"> <a href="#" class="close-side-aside remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a><!-- .close-side-aside /--> <div id="mobile-container"> <div id="mobile-search"> <form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="https://www.motionsonline.org/"> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search …" value="" name="s" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form> </div><!-- #mobile-search /--> <div id="mobile-menu" class="hide-menu-icons"> </div><!-- #mobile-menu /--> <div id="mobile-social-icons" class="social-icons-widget solid-social-icons"> <ul></ul> </div><!-- #mobile-social-icons /--> </div><!-- #mobile-container /--> </div><!-- .side-aside-wrapper /--> </aside><!-- .side-aside /--> </div><!-- #tie-container /--> </div><!-- .background-overlay /--> <div id="reading-position-indicator"></div><div id="is-scroller-outer"><div id="is-scroller"></div></div><div id="fb-root"></div> <div id="tie-popup-search-mobile" class="tie-popup tie-popup-search-wrap" style="display: none;"> <a href="#" class="tie-btn-close remove big-btn light-btn"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Close</span> </a> <div class="popup-search-wrap-inner"> <div class="live-search-parent pop-up-live-search" data-skin="live-search-popup" aria-label="Search"> <form method="get" class="tie-popup-search-form" action="https://www.motionsonline.org/"> <input class="tie-popup-search-input " inputmode="search" type="text" name="s" title="Search for" autocomplete="off" placeholder="Search for" /> <button class="tie-popup-search-submit" type="submit"> <span class="tie-icon-search tie-search-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search for</span> </button> </form> </div><!-- .pop-up-live-search /--> </div><!-- .popup-search-wrap-inner /--> </div><!-- .tie-popup-search-wrap /--> <style>.wp-container-1 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-1 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-1 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <style>.wp-container-2 > .alignleft { float: left; margin-inline-start: 0; margin-inline-end: 2em; }.wp-container-2 > .alignright { float: right; margin-inline-start: 2em; margin-inline-end: 0; }.wp-container-2 > .aligncenter { margin-left: auto !important; margin-right: auto !important; }</style> <script type='text/javascript' id='tie-scripts-js-extra'> /* <![CDATA[ */ var tie = {"is_rtl":"","ajaxurl":"https:\/\/www.motionsonline.org\/wp-admin\/admin-ajax.php","is_taqyeem_active":"","is_sticky_video":"1","mobile_menu_top":"","mobile_menu_active":"area_1","mobile_menu_parent":"","lightbox_all":"true","lightbox_gallery":"true","lightbox_skin":"dark","lightbox_thumb":"horizontal","lightbox_arrows":"true","is_singular":"1","autoload_posts":"","reading_indicator":"true","lazyload":"","select_share":"true","select_share_twitter":"","select_share_facebook":"","select_share_linkedin":"","select_share_email":"","facebook_app_id":"5303202981","twitter_username":"","responsive_tables":"true","ad_blocker_detector":"","sticky_behavior":"default","sticky_desktop":"true","sticky_mobile":"true","sticky_mobile_behavior":"default","ajax_loader":"<div class=\"loader-overlay\"><div class=\"spinner-circle\"><\/div><\/div>","type_to_search":"","lang_no_results":"Nothing Found","sticky_share_mobile":"true","sticky_share_post":""}; /* ]]> */ </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/scripts.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-scripts-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' id='tie-scripts-js-after'> jQuery.ajax({ type : "GET", url : "https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php", data : "postviews_id=102&action=tie_postviews", cache: !1, success: function( data ){ jQuery("#single-post-meta").find(".meta-views").html( data ); } }); </script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/ilightbox/lightbox.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-ilightbox-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/desktop.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-desktop-js'></script> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://www.motionsonline.org/wp-content/themes/jannah/assets/js/single.min.js?ver=5.0.7' id='tie-js-single-js'></script> <script> WebFontConfig ={ google:{ families: [ 'Poppins:600,regular:latin&display=swap' ] } }; (function(){ var wf = document.createElement('script'); wf.src = '//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1/webfont.js'; wf.type = 'text/javascript'; wf.defer = 'true'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(wf, s); })(); </script> </body> </html> <!-- Dynamic page generated in 0.052 seconds. --> <!-- Cached page generated by WP-Super-Cache on 2022-08-27 11:06:13 --> <!-- Compression = gzip -->