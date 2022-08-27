Skater Squat and Co.: Three creative exercises add variety to your workout
Consistently going through your training is not always easy. One of the most important things if you want to achieve your training goal: a routine that you enjoy and that keeps you going.
It doesn’t matter whether you want to lose weight or build muscle . Sometimes training can become monotonous. Then you might lose fun and focus because you’re not being challenged properly. Your goals can suffer too.
New momentum for your workout
If you’re at this point, then you should try something new. It doesn’t have to be a new sport or a completely new training plan. Individual exercises that you integrate into your workout are enough to really enjoy sports again.
1. Skater Squat
You can either install the skater squat in the gym on your leg day or simply do it at home. You don’t need any weights or other equipment for this.
The difference to the conventional squat is that not only strength but also balance is required.
Stand on your right leg and bend your left leg so that there is a 90 degree angle is formed.
Lean your upper body slightly forward and stretch your arms out for balance.
Squat the standing leg and try as far as you can to come down so that the left knee almost touches the ground.
Repeat the exercise eight to ten times and then switch legs.
Tip: