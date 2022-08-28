Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Growth Potential Revealed

The Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market is expected to witness growth over the coming years, driven by increasing demand for end-use goods such as hygiene products. This article outlines the key factors influencing the market growth, including factors that drive demand for coating equipment. In addition, it discusses the strategies that leading players are adopting to penetrate the market.

Fluidized bed coater equipment

The global fluid bed and coating equipment market is expected to grow at a high CAGR. The growth of this market will be mainly driven by pharmaceutical companies, which require high-quality coatings and control drug release. This equipment uses a wide variety of spray techniques and high-efficiency fluid bed technology to produce high-quality coatings.

Fluidized-bed coating equipment can coat solid, porous, and liquid-absorbing particles. In a typical fluidized-bed coating process, the temperature is adjusted to achieve the required level of coating coverage. At 70 degC, the coating coverage reaches its maximum. At 50 degC, the coverage is 86%; at 60 degC, it is 88%; at 70 degC, it reaches 99%. At 80 and 90 degC, the coating coverage reaches 92%.

Fluidized bed systems have been used for decades in pharmaceutical tablet production. Some companies offer multi-purpose fluidized bed solutions that combine drying, granulation, and coating. These systems are available in production and R&D versions and offer space and cost savings.

Sustained release coatings

The growth of the global sustained release coatings market is attributed to technological advancement. The region is experiencing a steady growth over the forecast years, thanks to the early adoption of new technologies. The market in North America is currently dominated by the United States and Canada, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast years. The market in Europe is also expected to grow substantially, thanks to a combination of growing demand and mature economies.

A number of factors are driving the global sustained release coatings market, including the growing COVID-19 epidemic, rising demand for pediatric dosage forms, and growing awareness about sustained release formulations. These formulations can help pharmaceutical companies reduce dosage frequency, which is important for patient compliance. However, the costs of these products and concerns regarding alcohol dose dumping are likely to hamper the growth of this market. Still, the rising number of patent expirations and government support for this technology will eventually create a lucrative opportunity for key players in the coming years.

Players dominating the market

The global pharmaceutical coating equipment market is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D spending, and increased adoption of biopharmaceuticals. The report also covers the major players in the market and their competitive strategies.

The demand for pharmaceutical coating equipment is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of orphan drugs and rising research and development investments. However, a number of factors are hindering the growth of the market, including the COVID-19 pandemic, transportation regulations, and industrial closures. These factors are hampering the supply chain and affecting the drug development process.

Strategies adopted by manufacturers to enhance market penetration

Market penetration is a key component of the success of a company. It can increase revenue growth and product demand while also reducing costs of production. However, this approach is not suitable for every product. Several strategies may be used to achieve market penetration, each of which has its own advantages and disadvantages.

The first step is to understand the current market scenario and identify the big players. With this knowledge, a company can plan an expansion plan. This can include expanding the target market to different industries and even different geographies. However, it is important to understand the limitations of the initial market, as it may not be suitable for further expansion. In addition, the company may have missed out on an opportunity to adopt a more effective and efficient strategy.

Changing the pricing strategy to attract more customers is another way to increase market penetration. Manufacturers may want to introduce more affordable prices for their products, as this will ensure that their customers stay with them for longer. This tactic also allows the company to purchase more products in bulk, which can result in higher profits.

Global and regional market status and outlook

According to the Global and Regional Pharmaceutical Coating Equipment Market Status and Outlook report, the global market for pharmaceutical coating equipment is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. Rising R&D investments and rapid adoption of orphan drugs are expected to fuel the growth of this market. Additionally, factors such as industrial closures and regulatory restrictions on transportation are expected to impede market growth. However, the rising uptake of biopharmaceuticals and orphan drugs are expected to positively impact the market.

