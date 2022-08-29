Home/News/ Viral Fitness Trend: Does the Japanese Towel Workout Flatten Your Stomach? Viral Fitness Trend: Does the Japanese Towel Workout Flatten Your Stomach?

The Fukutsuji technique inherited the name from its inventor: the Japanese Dr. Toshiki Fukutsuji specialized in reflexology, shiatsu and acupuncture.

Towel workout from Japan: Fake or fantastic? He says: One reason for the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region is poor posture, with which we live. To be more precise, the misalignment of our hip joint is said to be partly to blame – and the doctor wants to correct that with his towel workout.

With just one towel and five minutes of your time, the imbalance should be corrected and your waist should become narrower in the long term. Many users on TikTok post videos with amazing results.



This is how the towel workout works

The goal of the workout is to realign the hips and regenerate the narrowed nerve tracts. The best part about the workout is that you don’t actually have to move.