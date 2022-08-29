Viral Fitness Trend: Does the Japanese Towel Workout Flatten Your Stomach?

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 29, 2022
0
viral-fitness-trend:-does-the-japanese-towel-workout-flatten-your-stomach?

The Fukutsuji technique inherited the name from its inventor: the Japanese Dr. Toshiki Fukutsuji specialized in reflexology, shiatsu and acupuncture.

Towel workout from Japan: Fake or fantastic?

He says: One reason for the accumulation of fat in the abdominal region is poor posture, with which we live. To be more precise, the misalignment of our hip joint is said to be partly to blame – and the doctor wants to correct that with his towel workout.

With just one towel and five minutes of your time, the imbalance should be corrected and your waist should become narrower in the long term. Many users on TikTok post videos with amazing results.

This is how the towel workout works

The goal of the workout is to realign the hips and regenerate the narrowed nerve tracts. The best part about the workout is that you don’t actually have to move.

    Roll up a towel into a roll and lie on your back so that the towel is at the level of your navel. You can also lie down on a yoga mat or blanket to make it more comfortable.

    Stretch your legs shoulder-width apart and let them fall inward so that the big toes touch.

  • Now stretch your arms back over your head. Palms face the floor, little fingers should touch.
  • Now lie in this position for five minutes without you to move. You should do this exercise for ten days.

@kristina.zhitova 5 min Japanese weight loss. #weightloss#fit#bodymind♬ Sunny Day – Ted Fresco

Does the Japanese exercise really give you a six-pack?

Losing fat in a specific area of ​​the body is not possible with the Japanese towel workout. If you want to get a narrower middle in the long term, you have to reduce your body fat percentage. This works best with sufficient exercise, enough water and a healthy diet. You can find more tips for losing belly fat here.

Nevertheless, you can integrate the exercise into your everyday life. Due to its relaxing effect, it can stimulate digestion and counteract a bloated stomach, for example. It can also help against tension and back problems.

Reading tips

Photo of moadmin moadminAugust 29, 2022
0
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench

Outdoor workout: All you need for this workout is a park bench

August 12, 2022

The Alchemist teachings – uncovering the secret

August 21, 2022

NFT Transactions Increasing Gradually Day by Day

August 23, 2022
Photo of Fitness: Butt & Belly Workout by Pamela Reif

Fitness: Butt & Belly Workout by Pamela Reif

August 12, 2022
Check Also
Close
WhatsApp
Back to top button