plank-workout-challenge:-max-out-abs-in-6-minutes

There are many abdominal exercises you can do at home – but one exercise is a particular challenge: the plank. If you want to set new stimuli in your abdominal muscles, this plank workout is the perfect choice.

In her new workout video, our coach LeaLight shows you different variations of the plank, with which you can hit every muscle fiber in your core perfectly – sore muscles are inevitable!

Best of all: You only need six minutes for this intensive abdominal workout.