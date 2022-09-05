Home/News/ HIT workout to imitate: full body workout in 12 minutes HIT workout to imitate: full body workout in 12 minutes

With High Intensive Training (HIT), in contrast to High Intensive Interval Training (HIIT), you always stick to one exercise. These are in a 2:1 ratio in our workout video: So you stay in the load for seconds and then do 15 Pause for a few seconds. You work as intensely as possible, train until your muscles are exhausted and try to do four sets of the four different exercises. Trainer Curtis Josiah shows you step by step how to do it, so that you can easily get the HIT in imitate only twelve minutes.

Strength training: That’s why HIT is so effective Time-saving training sessions.

The training sessions are very short and intense, which leads to rapid muscle growth. Body fat is reduced. Overtraining is prevented by taking a break from training for several days. High-intensity training promotes anabolic hormone release.



How to prepare for the HIT workout

To perform the exercises, you need a kettle bell, a step board and a TRX, a non-elastic one belt system. Your own body weight is used as training resistance both while standing and lying down.

Because the straps of the TRX are constantly moving during the workout, you not only train the large muscle chains, but also small muscles close to the joints .

You should also prepare yourself for the following exercise in a short warm-up phase. This should last five to ten minutes.

Note that HIT is intended for advanced athletes who have limited time to complete their strength training.

