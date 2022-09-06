Big butt, small waist: Khloe Kardashian's workout will make you sweat
Khloe Kardashian shared her workout on Instagram. Just watching it makes us sweat.
But wait – Khloe as a jock? She’s been showing off six pack abs and defined shoulders on her Instagram posts for a while now. Of course, the followers wanted to know which exercises she used to achieve the fitness transformation.
This is how Khloe Kardashian works out
No Kardashian currently does as much exercise as Khloe. Accompanied by her personal trainer Joel Bouraima, also known as Coach Joe, the 38-year-old mother goes full throttle in an intensive three-round circuit training session.
Khloe’s exercises in detail
Before circuit training, it’s time to warm up well. You can choose your own warm-up exercises, Khloe often decides to do a lap on the Stairmaster. The main part of the Kardashian workout then consists of three rounds of different exercises. Each round is performed four times. Khloe reminds people to stretch before and after their workout.
First Circuit
- deadlifts
- 1 min of jump roping
- 30 seconds of hanging abs
10 weighted squats with your heel at an angle
kneeling lat pull downs keeping your abs tight, shoulders down but get the full stretch
10 seated shoulder press back straight/ abs engaged
Second Circle
single arm snatches with a 14 pound weight
times on each side
14 rows with 14 pound weights
kettlebell tricep pushes
30 second side gallops on each side. A total of one minute
25 weighted abs with a 14 pound sand ball
Third Circle
- weighted burpee’s
- mountain climbers