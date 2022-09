Home/News/ Effective workout: Exercise is a real belly fat killer Effective workout: Exercise is a real belly fat killer

Surely you’ve heard of Planks. In addition to squats, jumping jacks and the like, this full-body exercise is one of the most popular workouts.

This means the forearm support. Here you train with your body’s own strength – not only your back, legs, hips and buttocks, but also your abdominal muscles. Practiced regularly and consistently, planks slowly but surely make those annoying belly fat disappear.



Only 2x 30 seconds per day

The great thing about Planks: About 2 x 30 seconds a day are enough for the positive effect. If you can’t manage 30 seconds at the beginning, then try the exercise 10-15 seconds and keep increasing.

Before we look at the variants of the plank, you can see in the video how you do the basic planks correctly.