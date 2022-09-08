While some studies have shown that supplementation with creatine can alleviate symptoms of depression, others have failed to show significant results. In fact, preliminary studies have shown only minimal results, and larger studies are needed to confirm their findings. Fortunately, this natural substance is available and relatively inexpensive, making it a viable treatment option for many depressed people.

This new study was conducted at the PROMAN outpatient clinic at the Hospital das Clinicas HCFMUSP, where laboratory tests were performed. Patients were excluded from the study if they exhibited high-risk behaviors. In contrast, participants who were taking antidepressants or antipsychotic medications were included if the dosages were stable for at least four weeks.

Creatine supplements are thought to reduce the risk of depression in healthy people. This substance increases the level of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) in the brain. Low levels of this neurotransmitter are thought to contribute to the development of depression. Taking 0.3g of creatine per kilogram of body weight can increase adenosine-triphosphate levels in the brain by five to 15 percent. In addition, a study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey showed that supplementation with creatine decreased the risk of developing depression. The study looked at 22 692 people and covered a seven-year period.

In other studies, creatine consumption has been associated with a lower risk of depression in men than in women. In fact, creatine intake has been linked with a 42% lower risk of depression in adults between 20 and 39 years of age and those who are not taking antidepressant medications. These findings are in line with animal studies.

The link between creatine and depression is not fully understood. However, research has shown that creatine supplements have antidepressant-like effects in female rodent models. Furthermore, creatine may play an important role in regulating sex hormone levels in the brain, which may improve the effectiveness of creatine supplements for depression.

Studies in bipolar disorder have shown that creatine supplementation improves depressive symptoms in the patients. However, further studies need to be done to confirm these findings. Creatine supplements are an alternative treatment for bipolar disorder and should be studied in patients with bipolar disorder. This research does not mean that creatine is effective, but it may help patients suffering from bipolar disorder improve their quality of life.

Although the link between creatine and depression is not completely understood, some evidence suggests that it may affect the production of serotonin. This brain chemical helps regulate mood and is found in the intestinal tract, blood platelets, and the central nervous system. Lack of serotonin in the brain can increase symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.