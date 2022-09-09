Taurine Supplementation Promises Anti Aging Benefits

Taurine supplementation has been touted as a powerful way to fight aging. It is a conditionally essential amino acid. It can help lower blood pressure, improve performance, and even improve heart function. But it is not a miracle cure. Many factors must be considered before making the decision to take this supplement.

Taurine is a conditionally essential amino acid

Taurine is an amino acid that is found naturally in the human body. It has many benefits for health and can improve mental functions, including preventing age-related mental decline. It is also used by athletes to improve performance and is often added to energy drinks. Taurine is found in many organs, including the brain, central nervous system, and retina. In addition, it also plays an important role in the heart, pancreas, and kidneys.

Although the body is capable of absorbing taurine from meat, fish, and dairy products, it cannot absorb it well from vegetarian sources. Therefore, the most effective way to consume taurine is through supplements. Energy drinks with taurine in them usually contain one gram of taurine per eight ounces. Most people produce enough taurine from their own diet, but some people need supplemental taurine for medical reasons. In these cases, they should consult their GP or registered dietitian.

It may help reduce high blood pressure

The promise of taurine supplementation is not limited to the health benefits it offers. Studies have shown that it can improve blood pressure levels, which may be helpful in lowering it. The amino acid is abundant in seafood and can be easily consumed on a daily basis.

Scientists from the University of Sao Paulo evaluated taurine as an antiaging treatment, as it is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The supplement may reduce the buildup of free radicals, which is a major cause of high blood pressure. Furthermore, this substance may be helpful in lowering blood pressure and other chronic conditions.

The researchers found that taurine supplementation decreased BPs in both high and low-blood pressure groups. This reduction was especially marked in the low-blood-pressure group, which showed significant reductions in BP. Moreover, the treatment improved vascular function.

It may improve performance

There is some evidence that taurine supplementation may improve performance and offer anti-aging benefits. The human body produces potentially harmful byproducts known as “free radicals” when cells process oxygen and food. The accumulation of too many free radicals can damage cells’ internal structures and lead to chronic diseases. This is a condition known as oxidative stress, and the body’s control mechanisms for reactive oxygen species become less efficient as we age. Taurine is known to help maintain the correct balance of free radicals.

A new study at the University of Sao Paulo evaluated the effects of taurine supplementation on antioxidant defenses. The researchers found that taurine supplementation increased levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase, a protein that helps the body fight free radicals. The study also found that taurine may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

It may improve heart function

Research shows that taurine can slow the progression of atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of plaque and fatty deposits in the arteries. This condition is a major contributor to heart disease and many other conditions. One study found that people who took taurine supplements had lower levels of blood cholesterol and inflammation than those who took a placebo. Taurine is also found in high concentration in muscle, where it helps ensure proper muscle function.

Taurine supplementation has been shown to improve aerobic and anaerobic performance and lower metabolic markers, including creatine kinase and lactate. It has also been shown to reduce inflammatory and phosphorus levels. The optimal dose for taurine supplementation is 1 to 3 grams per day.

It may improve fat burning during exercise

Taurine supplementation has been shown to increase muscle amino acid content after exercise. However, it has not been proven to improve aerobic performance or reduce muscle soreness. Moreover, the effects of taurine are limited and its bioavailability depends on dosage and timing. The next phase of research should explore the antioxidant effect of taurine after exercise.

One study found that taurine can increase fat oxidation during exercise. The study used male cyclists and performed an incremental ramp test to volitional exhaustion, including a 2-min active recovery. After this, subjects performed six x 10-second sprints on a cycle ergometer. The participants were then given either 1.66 g of taurine or a placebo. Subsequently, their performance was assessed 2.5 h later.