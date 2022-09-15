Health

Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat You shouldn't lose belly fat just for aesthetic reasons. Your health plays a bigger role in belly fat. Because this is affected when too much fat accumulates in your core. That means we're not talking about six pack abs when it comes to belly fat loss programs. We're talking about a waist size that's unhealthy, where the abs are almost non-existent and getting in the way of proper fat burning. Your blood sugar levels and carbs have a lot to do with it.

This causes too much fat storage in the stomach Being overweight can create a decent cushion around the middle of the body, which can be harmful to a certain extent is for health. However, a distinction must be made here as to which fat storage is involved. Subcutaneous fat is the classic belly fat, which can be annoying, but in moderation even has positive properties: It stores energy and keeps your Center of body warm. Visceral fat, on the other hand, is located in the abdominal cavity and is deposited on the internal organs. This fat damages the human body when too much of it has accumulated. This belly fat causes unhealthy fatty acids to be released, inflammatory substances and a lot of hormones. It also ensures that the feeling of satiety is suspended. This abdominal fat can cause inflammation and diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, dementia and a number of others. This is how belly fat develops Dangerous belly fat is not only developed by overweight people. Even slim people can carry too much visceral belly fat. The main reason is: unhealthy nutrition

little exercise

too many carbohydrates insufficient sleep too much stress As you can see, whether you are slim or overweight, an unhealthy lifestyle contributes to increasing belly fat . So the solution is very simple: With a healthy lifestyle you can lose belly fat and do something good for your health! What can this look like? If you follow these 10 tips, then you are on the right track to effectively reduce your belly fat:

10 Tips to lose belly fat 1. Measure abdominal circumference to determine abdominal fat According to a study by the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, the abdominal circumference is more important than the BMI. And unlike love handles, which at least catches unhealthy fatty acids, belly fat is just plain unhealthy. Before you declare war on your belly fat, your measurements are taken. To do this, stand up straight in the morning before breakfast. Place a measuring tape around your body at the level of your navel and read off the number. Be honest! A waist circumference of is considered dangerous to health centimeters in women and 102 centimeters in men. But even if you are hopefully still a long way from it, the unhealthy visceral fat can accumulate. It wraps around the internal organs under the abdominal muscles, interferes with the metabolism, drives up the blood sugar level and can promote the development of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In men, a fat belly also puts pressure on the ability to have an erection. There is a risk of loss of potency – and that’s no fun.

2. Take in enough magnesium Our body needs magnesium – round 947 Processes and chemical reactions in the human body do not run smoothly without magnesium. Magnesium regulates the heartbeat and blood sugar levels, and it can also help with weight loss. Researchers found that more magnesium lowers fasting glucose and insulin levels. This also makes pounds tumble. To absorb more magnesium, you should increase your intake of green leafy vegetables, nuts and beans. Nutritional supplements may also be useful – ask your doctor whether that applies to you. Reading tip 3. Strengthen your muscles with abdominal training Every kilogram of muscle mass increases your basal metabolic rate by an average of 102 Calories. So if you want to lose belly fat, you are well advised to do strength training. As your muscles grow, you burn more and more energy. Your body uses the fat reserves – even when you are at rest. We’ll show you the most effective abdominal exercises for beginners and advanced users in our abdominal training guide. Important: Don’t just focus on abdominal exercises. Every pound of muscle burns energy, so it makes a lot more sense to strengthen muscles throughout the body. Because the six-pack is only a comparatively small muscle group.

In In the picture gallery we show you the five most important strength exercises for the whole body:

4. Burn away belly fat with HIT, HIIT and functional training

Many people who want to lose weight rely on pure cardio workouts and long jogging tours – the more sweaty, the better. This initially causes the pounds to tumble due to the increased calorie consumption, but the body soon adapts to our new habits.

Experts consider HIIT, High Intensity Interval Training, to be the best measure to achieve long-term to work on body weight. The great thing about it: Lots of variety – because you can combine running, swimming and cycling with various full-body workouts.

Swimming can also be HIT. Belly fat away with Freistil – a great alternative, especially in summer.



5. Strong Legs vs Belly Fat

It might sound a bit strange – but leg fitness has a lot to do with the stomach.

Researchers from Tokushima University in Japan studied the connection between abdominal fat and leg muscles. They found that subjects with strong legs had a significantly lower percentage of abdominal fat than subjects with weak legs.

Study leader Michio Shimabukuro sees the reason in that the muscle groups on the legs are particularly large and that’s why consume significantly more energy.

Thanks to strong legs, the fat is already burned before it can turn into visceral belly fat.



6. Eat more protein and healthy fats

A study by the University of Texas Health Science Center, along with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, has shown :

Those who paid more attention to a varied diet had lost the least belly fat. Conversely, it means that you should rather focus on the essentials in your diet:

From now on, proteins are your No. 1 on the food list. They boost your metabolism and keep you full longer.

This is mainly because the body has to expend a lot more energy to break down proteins into amino acids. We burn calories as we digest them. Almost a quarter of the protein’s nutritional energy is wasted without landing on our hips.

Gallery: The 10 best protein suppliers

Proteins are also needed to build muscle, which in turn has a positive effect on fat burning. It is best to use a mix of plant-based foods (tofu, lentils, soy flakes, pumpkin seeds, etc.). and animal protein suppliers.

Did you know that your daily food intake is too 30 percent should be healthy fats?

So, don’t demonize fat in your diet. For example, grab avocado, flaxseed oil, almonds, walnuts, olive oil, flaxseed, and salmon. Instead, avoid trans fats — the so-called bad fat. It is in biscuits, fries, chips and crackers – i.e. in everything that has been baked and fried for a long time.



7. Ban soft drinks and diet products and reduce body fat

Are you addicted to cola and lemonade? Even if you go for a zero-calorie version, it’s bad for your waistline. Sugar-free fizzy drinks are at least as harmful in the long term as the calorie bombs. This is due to the sweeteners that replace the sugar.

Our body doesn’t let itself be fooled – it likes to taste sweet and it demands it. Those who consume light drinks often suffer from ravenous hunger all the more.

The result: increasing BMI, higher body fat percentage, goodbye waistline. Get used to your vices and drink water and unsweetened teas and the occasional coffee instead.



8th. Lose belly fat while you sleep A study published in the ‘American Journal of Epidemiology’ came to a startling conclusion: women regularly sedated five hours sleep less or less are significantly more likely to gain weight and be overweight. Another study that looked at women who got only four hours of sleep a night found that they 300 Consumed more calories than participants who slept more. Sleep deprivation stimulates the production of the hormone Ghrelin, which stimulates the appetite – preferring fatty foods. So try to get the recommended eight to nine hours of sleep, which the body uses to regenerate and repair itself – lean while you sleep even.

9. Stimulate metabolism and drink hot lemon water

After a night’s rest, even if we wake up in between and drink a few sips of water, we are usually completely dehydrated.

Therefore, it makes sense to drink a large glass of lukewarm lemon water immediately after getting up – it directly boosts the fat metabolism, provides us with important vitamin C and makes you just as awake as coffee.



04. Eat Less Salt

Ever find yourself feeling bloated after a particularly salty meal? Excessive salt consumption removes water from the blood and stores it in the skin.

Anyone who eats too much salt over a long period of time therefore looks slightly swollen. 2.3 grams a day is enough.

Try to cook as much as possible yourself and not use ready-made products. Because they usually contain a lot of sodium.

Prefer seasoning with herbs than with salt. You can discover a new variety of flavors and soon you won’t miss salt anymore.



