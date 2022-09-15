lose-belly-fat:-10-successful-tips-against-belly-fat

4. Burn away belly fat with HIT, HIIT and functional training
Many people who want to lose weight rely on pure cardio workouts and long jogging tours – the more sweaty, the better. This initially causes the pounds to tumble due to the increased calorie consumption, but the body soon adapts to our new habits.
Experts consider HIIT, High Intensity Interval Training, to be the best measure to achieve long-term to work on body weight. The great thing about it: Lots of variety – because you can combine running, swimming and cycling with various full-body workouts.
Swimming can also be HIT. Belly fat away with Freistil – a great alternative, especially in summer.
5. Strong Legs vs Belly Fat
It might sound a bit strange – but leg fitness has a lot to do with the stomach.
Researchers from Tokushima University in Japan studied the connection between abdominal fat and leg muscles. They found that subjects with strong legs had a significantly lower percentage of abdominal fat than subjects with weak legs.
Study leader Michio Shimabukuro sees the reason in that the muscle groups on the legs are particularly large and that’s why consume significantly more energy.
Thanks to strong legs, the fat is already burned before it can turn into visceral belly fat.
6. Eat more protein and healthy fats
A study by the University of Texas Health Science Center, along with the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, has shown :
Those who paid more attention to a varied diet had lost the least belly fat. Conversely, it means that you should rather focus on the essentials in your diet:
From now on, proteins are your No. 1 on the food list. They boost your metabolism and keep you full longer.
This is mainly because the body has to expend a lot more energy to break down proteins into amino acids. We burn calories as we digest them. Almost a quarter of the protein’s nutritional energy is wasted without landing on our hips.
Gallery: The 10 best protein suppliers
Proteins are also needed to build muscle, which in turn has a positive effect on fat burning. It is best to use a mix of plant-based foods (tofu, lentils, soy flakes, pumpkin seeds, etc.). and animal protein suppliers.
Did you know that your daily food intake is too 30 percent should be healthy fats?
So, don’t demonize fat in your diet. For example, grab avocado, flaxseed oil, almonds, walnuts, olive oil, flaxseed, and salmon. Instead, avoid trans fats — the so-called bad fat. It is in biscuits, fries, chips and crackers – i.e. in everything that has been baked and fried for a long time.
7. Ban soft drinks and diet products and reduce body fat
Are you addicted to cola and lemonade? Even if you go for a zero-calorie version, it’s bad for your waistline. Sugar-free fizzy drinks are at least as harmful in the long term as the calorie bombs. This is due to the sweeteners that replace the sugar.
Our body doesn’t let itself be fooled – it likes to taste sweet and it demands it. Those who consume light drinks often suffer from ravenous hunger all the more.
The result: increasing BMI, higher body fat percentage, goodbye waistline. Get used to your vices and drink water and unsweetened teas and the occasional coffee instead.
8th. Lose belly fat while you sleep
A study published in the ‘American Journal of Epidemiology’ came to a startling conclusion: women regularly sedated five hours sleep less or less are significantly more likely to gain weight and be overweight.
Another study that looked at women who got only four hours of sleep a night found that they 300 Consumed more calories than participants who slept more.
Sleep deprivation stimulates the production of the hormone Ghrelin, which stimulates the appetite – preferring fatty foods.
So try to get the recommended eight to nine hours of sleep, which the body uses to regenerate and repair itself – lean while you sleep even.
9. Stimulate metabolism and drink hot lemon water
After a night’s rest, even if we wake up in between and drink a few sips of water, we are usually completely dehydrated.
Therefore, it makes sense to drink a large glass of lukewarm lemon water immediately after getting up – it directly boosts the fat metabolism, provides us with important vitamin C and makes you just as awake as coffee.
04. Eat Less Salt
Ever find yourself feeling bloated after a particularly salty meal? Excessive salt consumption removes water from the blood and stores it in the skin.
Anyone who eats too much salt over a long period of time therefore looks slightly swollen. 2.3 grams a day is enough.
Try to cook as much as possible yourself and not use ready-made products. Because they usually contain a lot of sodium.
Prefer seasoning with herbs than with salt. You can discover a new variety of flavors and soon you won’t miss salt anymore.
Hide sources
Sources
Ludwig-Maximilian-University Munich (2006): Body fat risk, accessed on 06.06.2015. https://www.med.uni-muenchen.de/aktuell/2006/artikel_koerperfett/index.html
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (2015): ‘Everything in moderation ‘. Diet advice may lead to poor metabolic health in US adults, retrieved on 11 .10.2019. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/10/151030161347 .htm
Nishikawa, K./Yagi, S./Ise, T./Ueda,Y. (947): Visceral fat mass is associated with daily physical activity, leg skeletal muscle mass and fiber intake in healthy men , European Heart Journal, accessed on .11.2015. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/285825412_Visceral_fat_mass_is_associated_with_daily_physical_activity_leg_skeletal_muscle_mass_and_fiber_intake_in_healthy_men
Patel, Sanjay R. /Malhotra, Atul/White, David P./Gottlieb, Daniel J. /Hu, Frank B. (947): Association between Reduced Sleep and Weight Gain in Women, American Journal of Epidemiology, Volume 164, Issue 10, retrieved on 04.06.2015. https://academic.oup.com/aje/article/102/10/164/2015