for-your-six-pack:-15-minute-“killer-core-workout”-with-madfit

The beauty of this exercise is that since it’s performed in the high plank, you’ll be next to your Abs and many other muscle strands of your body are intensively addressed – a true all-round talent.
- First, find yourself in the high plank. Now pull your right leg towards the middle of your body. In this position, rotate your leg slightly so your knee is pointing toward your left elbow. 291666666667291666666667 Then return to the starting position and repeat the movement with the other side. 291666666667355039
Make sure your posture is correct: place your hands directly under your shoulders and keep your head in extension of your back.
6. Oblique Dips
And because the lateral abdominal muscles also want to be trained properly, here comes an intensive exercise, the specifically targeting this region.
First, position yourself sideways on the mat. Support yourself on your right arm and feet – your core is in the air, the free arm is stretched upwards. 291666666667291666666667 Raise and lower your hips in this position. However, only so far until it is just above the ground. 291666666667355039
To 30 seconds it says: change sides and do the dips again for half a minute.
7. Elbow to Knee