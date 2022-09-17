Walk instead of workout: You really burn that many calories while walking

It doesn’t always have to be a time-consuming and sweaty workout if you want to burn calories. There are numerous opportunities to do this in everyday life.

One example is simply walking. It can be a walk or just a walk from A to B. So it’s worth leaving the car behind and walking every now and then.

Exactly how many calories you burn while walking depends on a number of factors, such as your weight and how long you walk.

For example, walking a 30-minute leisurely walk already has 80 calories if you 70kg you weigh. If you weigh 80 kg, you will even burn 70 calories during the same period of time.

With an easy-to-use calorie calculator, you can find out how long you need to walk to burn enough calories to maintain your weight – or even lose some weight.

Calculate how many calories you burn when exercising:

Individual calorie requirement

If you want to burn calories by walking in everyday life and lose weight, you should know how high your calorie requirement is . This differs from person to person.

Your body constantly uses calories to maintain vital functions in the body. This amount of energy required by the body is called the basal metabolic rate.

Functions that need to be maintained include, for example, body temperature regulation and digestion. But the other organs that are constantly working also need energy. How high the basal metabolic rate is depends on gender, age, height and weight.

In order to know your calorie requirement, you have to add the so-called performance metabolic rate to the basal metabolic rate. The demand for calories that the body burns through normal everyday activities is referred to as performance turnover. This does not mean the energy that the body needs for sporting activities.

In order to maintain your weight, you may only supply your body with as much energy in the form of calories as it needs for the basal metabolic rate and the performance-related metabolic rate together – or burn additional calories if you supply the body with more energy than necessary .

You can get an overview of your individual calorie requirement with an energy requirement calculator.

Good news: If you walk more distances in everyday life, you do not use up energy while walking only calories. The more often you walk, the more muscles you build up over time.

More muscle mass means a higher basal metabolic rate in the long term – and therefore higher calorie consumption.

