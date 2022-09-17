Home/News/ Walk instead of workout: You really burn that many calories while walking Walk instead of workout: You really burn that many calories while walking

It doesn’t always have to be a time-consuming and sweaty workout if you want to burn calories. There are numerous opportunities to do this in everyday life. One example is simply walking. It can be a walk or just a walk from A to B. So it’s worth leaving the car behind and walking every now and then.

Exactly how many calories you burn while walking depends on a number of factors, such as your weight and how long you walk.

For example, walking a 30-minute leisurely walk already has 80 calories if you 70kg you weigh. If you weigh 80 kg, you will even burn 70 calories during the same period of time.

With an easy-to-use calorie calculator, you can find out how long you need to walk to burn enough calories to maintain your weight – or even lose some weight.

Calculate how many calories you burn when exercising:

