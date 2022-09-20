Hormone Yoga: This is how you bring your hormone balance into balance

Photo of moadmin moadminSeptember 20, 2022
0
hormone-yoga:-this-is-how-you-bring-your-hormone-balance-into-balance

It is undisputed that yoga can have a positive influence on body and mind. But practicing asanas is not only recommended for people suffering from mental illness or back pain.

Hormon yoga is aimed specifically at women who suffer from PMS and menopausal symptoms or who have an unfulfilled desire to have children.

We reveal what is behind the yoga style, what effects the practice can have on the hormone balance and what to expect in such a yoga class.

What is Hormone Yoga?

Hormone Yoga combines elements of Hatha and Kundalini Yoga with breathing and muscle relaxation exercises. The focus is on directing the flow of energy to those glands and organs in which the hormones are produced, such as the ovaries and thyroid.

Hormonal imbalances should be counteracted in this way.

FIT FOR FUN / created with Canva

Co-founder Dinah Rodrigues from Brazil experienced first-hand that hormone yoga works. Thanks to her yoga practice, she herself got through the menopause without any problems.

The hormonal yoga therapy that she developed as a result is described in her book “Hormon Yoga”. In it, she shows, among other things, based on a scientific study that the hormone level can be demonstrably raised and balanced.

Around the world, adherents have now adopted and further developed the hormone yoga therapy.

Effects and benefits of Hormone Yoga

Hormone Yoga is intended to help stimulate the production of certain hormones – with the aim of creating a natural balance. This applies in particular to the hormones cortisol (stress hormone), endorphin and serotonin (happy hormones) and melatonin (sleep hormone).

The combination of movement, breathing and relaxation also counteracts stress – one of the main causes of physical complaints and imbalances.

The mind is calmed, important glands and organs are supplied with energy and the hormonal balance is balanced.

Hormone yoga helps concretely:

  • Women going through menopause: If the hormonal balance is in balance, symptoms such as sweating and Mood swings.
  • Women with menstrual problems: PMS, abdominal cramps and other menstrual symptoms is counteracted.
  • Women who want to have children: Hormone yoga can stimulate the ovaries and thus support fertility.
  • Women with insomnia: Produces the body With sufficient melatonin, the quality of sleep improves.

Reading tip

For whom is hormone yoga suitable?

Women who are hormonally imbalanced and want to restore the balance in a natural way – i.e. without the influence of medication – are just right for hormone yoga.

In general, women will ab 35 the path to the yoga mat is recommended, because from this age the natural hormone production decreases.

Even for all those who go through stressful phases of life and find anchor points or poles of calm in the If you are looking for everyday life, you can find it in a hormone yoga class.

Hormon yoga is not recommended for the following complaints or illnesses:

  • Cancers such as breast cancer
  • Endometriosis
  • Pregnancy or during menstruation
  • Osteoporosis
  • High blood pressure

    • Hyperthyroidism

  • Depression

    • If in doubt, consult your doctor before the first session Doctor.

You might also like these types of yoga

Kundalini Yoga can also help to release blockages, increase the flow of energy in the body and contribute to inner balance – through body and breathing exercises, meditation and chanting.

If you want to familiarize yourself with asanas and pranayama (breathing exercises) before you start the complex hormone yoga, hatha yoga is the best place to start.

What can you expect in a hormone yoga class?

A hormone yoga class is based on the four basic elements:

  1. Frau in Ausfallschritt AsanaBhastrikaFrau in Schulterbrücke Asana: Fire breathing is a powerful one and fast-paced form of abdominal breathing. It releases a lot of energy in the body and activates the organs.
  2. UjjayiFrau in Schulterbrücke Asana: With “victorious” breathing, you narrow your glottis. This slows and controls the breath. The technique is intended to massage the thyroid gland and contribute to relaxation.
  3. Bandhas: This term summarizes conscious muscle contractions with which body openings are closed, for example by tensing the stomach, the pelvic floor or the neck and shoulder area. The aim is to intensify the flow of energy.
  4. Tibetan Energy GuidanceFrau in Schulterbrücke Asana: This technique helps focus energy and direct it actively to hormone-producing glands and organs. To put it simply, you hold your breath, concentrate on the tip of your nose and slowly exhale.

These techniques are combined with asanas known from Hatha or Kundalini Yoga, as well as meditation and relaxation exercises.

The exercises in hormone yoga come from different traditions. Compared to other forms of yoga, the focus is clearly on directing energy – a very complex field. This requires detailed explanations and corrections by the yoga teacher, who instructs his students in detail in each unit.

What exercises are characteristic?

The following postures known from Hatha Yoga can typically be encountered in Hormone Yoga:

The lunge – for the ovaries

Frau in Schulterbrücke Asana

iStockphoto

The shoulder bridge – for the thyroid gland and the pelvic floor

Frau in Schulterbrücke Asana

iStockphoto

The fish – for the thyroid

396220

iStockphoto

What equipment do I need?

If you want to achieve inner balance, you should feel comfortable in your (second) skin. Wear comfortable yoga clothing and take a pair of warm yoga socks with you for the relaxation exercises and meditations.

If you practice regularly, it is worth buying a meditation cushion or bolster. A must-have is of course a comfortable yoga mat – we recommend mats with a thickness of 5 mm – on which you can hold the poses for a long time and feel well supported.

Reading Tips

Photo of moadmin moadminSeptember 20, 2022
0
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Kids summer camp selection criteria with safety in mind

May 23, 2022
Photo of Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat

Lose belly fat: 10 successful tips against belly fat

September 15, 2022
Photo of For your six-pack: 15-minute “killer core workout” with MadFit

For your six-pack: 15-minute “killer core workout” with MadFit

September 17, 2022
Photo of Walk instead of workout: You really burn that many calories while walking

Walk instead of workout: You really burn that many calories while walking

September 17, 2022
Back to top button