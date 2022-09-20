Hormone Yoga: This is how you bring your hormone balance into balance

It is undisputed that yoga can have a positive influence on body and mind. But practicing asanas is not only recommended for people suffering from mental illness or back pain.

Hormon yoga is aimed specifically at women who suffer from PMS and menopausal symptoms or who have an unfulfilled desire to have children.

We reveal what is behind the yoga style, what effects the practice can have on the hormone balance and what to expect in such a yoga class.



What is Hormone Yoga?

Hormone Yoga combines elements of Hatha and Kundalini Yoga with breathing and muscle relaxation exercises. The focus is on directing the flow of energy to those glands and organs in which the hormones are produced, such as the ovaries and thyroid.

Hormonal imbalances should be counteracted in this way.

