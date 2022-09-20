Home/News/ Lose weight on the thighs: Effective exercises & tricks for slim legs Lose weight on the thighs: Effective exercises & tricks for slim legs

Lose weight on the thighs and finally have slim legs is your wish too? Abdomen, legs and buttocks are said to be problem areas that should be trained, especially in women. Why is that? Fat cells accumulate particularly easily in this area. If you want to have toned thighs, here’s what you can do.

1. Lose weight on thighs: movement is most important

The thighs are one of the problem areas where love handles first form. To prevent this, one thing is required above all – movement.

Because in order to burn fat, the body needs muscles. Couch potatoes often have untrained muscles – so they lack exactly what could burn fat.

And also, if you want to get back in shape after a cold winter with lots of chocolate and less exercise, must first break the vicious circle and strengthen the muscles. Not so easy, because thick thighs make walking more difficult.

