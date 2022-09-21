the-ultimate-home-workout:-functional-full-body-training-with-our-coach

With this full-body workout, you can keep fit from home without any equipment.

You only need a soft surface, something to drink and yourself.

After a short warm-up, our personal trainer Curtis will show you three exercises in a total of three sets to strengthen your legs, core and upper body.



Functional Home Workout: Three sets of three exercises each

Each exercise is performed for thirty seconds, followed by a thirty second break. Do a total of three to four passes. In the first sentence things really get going.

