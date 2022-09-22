Home/News/ Pistol Squats: How to Master the One-Legged Squat Pistol Squats: How to Master the One-Legged Squat

Pistol squats are the advanced version of regular squats. In contrast to the usual squats, the pistol squats are performed on one leg. This requires: Leg strength in the active leg

Mobility and holding power in the passive leg

Ankle mobility

Stability in the hips and at foot level We’ll show you various exercises that will make your pistol squats easier.

1. Pistol Squats with Reduced Leg Strength

The pistol squat is designed to have only one leg lifting your entire body weight. If that’s still too difficult at first, you can simply shorten the squats:

Instead of squatting down, only do the squats up to yoga blocks, a step stool or chair. You should not drop your body weight. With each repetition you gain muscle strength and you can gradually do the squats a little deeper.

Alternatively, you can do the pistol squats down to a crouch and support yourself with your arms. You can use the doorknobs for this, for example.

