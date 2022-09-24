For more muscle power: That's how often you really have to train
How often you should train in a week is a question that many athletes ask themselves. Especially when it comes to building more muscle strength as quickly as possible.
A study by the Australian Edith Cowan University in cooperation with the Japanese universities Niigata and Nishi Kyushu can now answer the issue without a doubt.
Study: How often should you exercise per week?
In their study, the researchers examined 36 Subjects. Of these, twelve were female and 24 male.