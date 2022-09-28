Biceps exercises: 11 workouts for beginners to professionals

Everyone likes to train it – but looking good isn’t everything here! The biceps can do more and should be included in any training plan for a balanced upper body workout.

Many women are now attaching more and more importance to a muscular overall picture and have long since stopped only training their stomach, legs and buttocks in the classic way.

In addition to the appearance, which is important for many, the functional aspects are also not to be despised. The biceps acts as an auxiliary muscle to support pulling exercises, including basic strength training exercises such as e.g. B. with pull-ups or rowing.

In addition, the biceps are indispensable for many everyday activities and a balanced arm musculature can also protect you from typical sports injuries, such as e.g. a tennis elbow.

But how exactly do you reach the biceps? The short answer is: with pulling exercises. After all, the biceps are also called arm flexors.

In contrast, the triceps are also known as arm extensors and are mainly controlled by pressing movements.

We’ll show you the ten best exercises for a well-trained biceps and explain what needs to be considered and how you can make progress in your training!

Which muscles are used when training the biceps?

Before we get to the practical details, let’s clarify the theory. Which muscle groups are trained in the following exercises:

These muscles are primarily trained during biceps training:

    biceps brachii (brachii biceps – arm flexors)

    musculus brachialis (one-headed upper arm muscle)

  • musculus pectoralis major (large chest muscle)

The following are also claimed as secondary:

  • musculus brachioradialis (upper arm spoke muscle)
  • musculus deltoideus (anterior part of the deltoid muscle)
  • musculus pronator teres (round pronation)

    • Finger and wrist flexors

Important tips for your biceps exercises

The arm bends are relatively simple to perform and are therefore also very suitable for beginners . Also note proper breathing as you train.

As you lift the weight in the concentric phase—when the muscle contracts—exhale. When lowering, i.e. in the eccentric phase – when the muscle lengthens – you breathe in.

You work without momentum, the upper body is not bent too far and the upper arm remains tight with every curl fixed to the side.

A clean technique always has priority over (too heavy) weight. Each workout also includes a warm-up to prevent injuries.

In addition, most bicep exercises are also great for traveling or for a home workout because they can be performed variably. If you don’t want to buy dumbbells or barbells, you can also use resistance bands or let off steam on the TRX.

05 Biceps exercises for beginners and professionals

Biceps curl on the tower with Theraband

Trained:
Biceps
Note:

Stretch the Theraband around a tower. Upper arms parallel to the floor, only the forearms move. Curl both ends towards your head at the same time. Upper arms remain firm during exercise.

Biceps, brachial radius muscle

Note:

Only the forearms move. Ideal for beginners thanks to the neutral grip (hammer grip).

Trained:

Bicep curls with fitness loop

Biceps curls with Theraband

Trained:
Biceps
Note:

Both hands grip the tape. One arm remains stretched on the outside of the body. The other curls up. Elbows and upper arms remain firmly at the side.

Biceps, brachial radius muscle ,

Round pronation, hand flexion

Inverted Bicep Curls

Trained:
Note: To protect the elbow joint: Do not stretch your arms completely. Shoulders are back, hands either in an underhand grip or in a neutral grip position. Exhale, at the same time bring your forearm up. The elbow stays firmly at the side. Inhale and lower to starting position.

Trained:
Biceps
Note:

EZ dumbbell, barbell or dumbbells in underhand grip, elbows stay tight at side and not raised. Work without momentum.

Reverse Curls

Biceps, brachial radius muscle , all hand extensions, hand flexors

Trained:

Note:

SZ dumbbell, barbell or dumbbells in the underhand grip, elbows remain firmly at the side and are not brought up. Work without momentum.

Hammer Curls

Trained:
Biceps
Note:

Grab the wrist with one hand and while one arm is pushing down, the other arm is working up. Advantage: no equipment required.

One Arm Row: Variation 1

Latissimus dorsi, Deltoid, trapezius, rhomboid major and minor, biceps (supportive)

Note:

One Arm Row: Variation 2

Trained:
Supporting hand under the shoulder, with other ar m Pull the dumbbell sideways in the direction of the hips with a hammer grip, elbows as tight as possible.

Llatissimus dorsi, Deltoid, trapezius, rhomboid major and minor, biceps (supportive)

Note:

Barbell Biceps Curls

Trained:
Hold the barbell straight up instead of backwards. The supporting hand on the bench is directly under the shoulder.
Trained:
Biceps
Note:

EZ dumbbell, barbell or dumbbells in underhand grip, elbows remain at the side and are not brought up. Work without momentum.

Pullups

Llatissimus dorsi, Rhomboids major and minor, teres major, erector spinae, biceps and

brachial radius (supportive)

Note:

Hang shoulder-width apart, keep your back straight. Arms are slightly bent. Different grip widths possible as well as upper, lower or neutral grip.

This is how often you should train your arms

The greatest growth stimulus for your muscles is with the full range of motion – that is the complete utilization of the complete range of motion. Therefore, it is better to work slowly, but with wide movements.

Compared to other muscles, the biceps is a relatively small muscle. It’s already involved as an auxiliary muscle in many exercises.

Therefore, there’s little point in overtraining the biceps in isolation more than twice a week, or doing too many isolation exercises at once. Three to four exercises are enough!

Beginners in particular do too much bicep training because they want to see quick results. In doing so, however, they often achieve the opposite, overloading is more likely.

As the training level increases, the volume and frequency must be adjusted. Let’s say you train with a weight X and you can doReps: Then in the following workout you increase to the next higher weight, maybe do ten to twelve repetitions and train with it until you are back at 15 clean (!) repetitions.

