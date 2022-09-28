biceps-exercises:-11-workouts-for-beginners-to-professionals

Everyone likes to train it – but looking good isn’t everything here! The biceps can do more and should be included in any training plan for a balanced upper body workout.

Many women are now attaching more and more importance to a muscular overall picture and have long since stopped only training their stomach, legs and buttocks in the classic way.

In addition to the appearance, which is important for many, the functional aspects are also not to be despised. The biceps acts as an auxiliary muscle to support pulling exercises, including basic strength training exercises such as e.g. B. with pull-ups or rowing.

In addition, the biceps are indispensable for many everyday activities and a balanced arm musculature can also protect you from typical sports injuries, such as e.g. a tennis elbow.