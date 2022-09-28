Sit-up challenge at home: 8-minute high-speed workout
You don’t want to let the low temperatures in gyms and corona numbers get you down? Then we have the solution how you can keep fit at home.
Fitness influencer Maren Schiller challenges you to a challenge: Can you do the eight-minute high-speed workout?
Stay fit at home with the sit-up challenge
The likeable sports cannon Maren Schiller was already able to score points with many workout tips during the lockdown period. Even now she gives good tips on her Instagram account for balanced exercise in everyday life.