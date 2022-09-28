Sit-up challenge at home: 8-minute high-speed workout

You don’t want to let the low temperatures in gyms and corona numbers get you down? Then we have the solution how you can keep fit at home.

Fitness influencer Maren Schiller challenges you to a challenge: Can you do the eight-minute high-speed workout?

Stay fit at home with the sit-up challenge

The likeable sports cannon Maren Schiller was already able to score points with many workout tips during the lockdown period. Even now she gives good tips on her Instagram account for balanced exercise in everyday life.

She demanded her more than 220.000 followers out for an intense burpee sit-up challenge.


Maximum exhaustion in ten rounds

How does the challenge work? It’s actually quite simple:

First do a burpee. This is immediately followed by a sit up. That was the first of ten rounds.

In the next round you then do two burpees, followed by two sit ups. This then increases until you do ten repetitions of both exercises in a row.

That doesn’t sound like much? Try it out and see for yourself – you won’t be left breathless until the last lap.

Here’s how you do the moves

Just because you’re doing this challenge at home doesn’t mean that correct execution is any less important.

After all, a clean technique not only minimizes the risk of injury, your body can also benefit more from the sports unit.

  • Stand hip-width apart for the burpee, toes pointing forward
  • Squat down deeply and place your hands on the floor in front of your feet, shoulder-width apart
  • Now jump into the pushup position and do a pushup
  • After that, jump forward with your feet again so that you are in a crouch position again
  • Then perform a stretch jump up

    • By the For sit ups, it is particularly important that you do them with as little momentum as possible so that your abdominal muscles really work properly.

Challenge accepted?

Performed correctly, this crunchy challenge can change a lot on your body and have a positive effect on your muscles.

It’s not for nothing that burpees, as a compound exercise made up of squats, push-ups and stretch jumps, appeal to many muscle groups.

Buttocks, legs, shoulders, back, chest, core and hip flexors are trained in this way. As a HIIT exercise, endurance is also promoted. So perfect if you don’t get much exercise during the day.



