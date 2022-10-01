Superset Training: These are the benefits and how it works

“Everyone. Can. Sport.” is Erik Jäger’s motto in life. This is what the Berlin coach lives with his clients every day.

“Training is not about doing extreme exercises and lifting the heaviest possible weights, but about increasing your well-being and acquiring functional strength “, explains the 10-year-olds.

The training should be intensive but not overwhelming. And the most important thing: It should be fun.

“Many beginners make the mistake of going to the gym and repeating the same program over and over again. Then it’s only a matter of time before boredom sets in.”

Therefore, Jäger builds up his TET (Total Effective Training) lessons in a varied way, creates exciting workouts and playfully challenges his customers to new movement patterns.

How well his principle works is shown not least his customer base, which includes Andreas Bourani, Florian David Fitz and Lena Gercke.