Warning, nausea: That's why you shouldn't drink too much water before the workout

Drinking enough water is important. Your body needs two to three liters a day to function optimally. If you exercise, you should add half a liter for every half hour of exercise.

For an hour of exercise, that means drinking an additional liter of water. But be careful, because if you drink too much water before exercising, it can have a negative effect on your workout.



Too much water before exercise: watch out, I’m getting sick

Shortly before training, however, you should refrain from drinking too much water at once . The water in your stomach can cause nausea and cramps during exercise. It’s better to only drink a few sips directly before the workout and take a drinking bottle with you to the workout.

During the workout, you should drink fluids at regular intervals. As a rule of thumb, if you get thirsty, it’s already too late.



How much water before exercise is good?

To prepare yourself optimally for your workout, you can drink up to half a liter of water about an hour before training. If you start training an hour later, the liquid will no longer be in your stomach and you can start without getting sick.