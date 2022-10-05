Yoga in bed: 5 yoga poses for a gentle morning
Who does not know it? In the morning the alarm clock rings and we grab our mobile phones straight away – messages pop up, memories show us what we still have to do and in no time we feel stressed.
What could help better than a little relaxation unit in the morning? If you do yoga in bed in the morning, you give yourself a little rest and start the day with more energy.
And the best thing about it: You don’t even have to get up to do these yoga exercises. We have selected the five best yoga units for you to start the day gently.
The 5 best exercises for yoga in bed
Since it can often be difficult to take your me-time in everyday life, this would be a good start not best? When you establish a small morning routine, you make yourself your number one priority right at the start of the day. You don’t need anything for this, except yourself, your bed and just five minutes.
1. Supine Stretches
Now it’s time to sit down. Here you can stretch your back muscles and spine. This relieves tension in the back. It also expands your chest, giving your lungs more room to breathe in.
To do this, sit up cross-legged. Now you put your left hand on your right knee and turn your body to the right. Hold here for five breaths and repeat the same exercise on the other side.
Prepare for the day with yoga in bed
Once you have completed the exercises, you can start standing from the last posture come. If you want, you can briefly come into mountain pose to center yourself.
To do this, simply stand up straight, keep your arms beside your body and open your palms. Breathe in and out deeply and prepare yourself for the day.
Even during your day you can always stretch and slow down a bit. Before going to bed, yoga in bed can also help you to fall asleep better and more relaxed.