Yoga in bed: 5 yoga poses for a gentle morning

October 5, 2022
Who does not know it? In the morning the alarm clock rings and we grab our mobile phones straight away – messages pop up, memories show us what we still have to do and in no time we feel stressed.

What could help better than a little relaxation unit in the morning? If you do yoga in bed in the morning, you give yourself a little rest and start the day with more energy.

And the best thing about it: You don’t even have to get up to do these yoga exercises. We have selected the five best yoga units for you to start the day gently.

The 5 best exercises for yoga in bed

Since it can often be difficult to take your me-time in everyday life, this would be a good start not best? When you establish a small morning routine, you make yourself your number one priority right at the start of the day. You don’t need anything for this, except yourself, your bed and just five minutes.

1. Supine Stretches

Frau streckt sich im Bett

Yoga Pose #1: Stretch

FreshSplash / gettyimages

If you don’t do it intuitively anyway, stretch out really long on your back in your bed. To do this, you stretch your arms over your head, pull yourself apart and loll. Yawn, raise your arms and legs one at a time.

Then take a deep breath, tighten your stomach, lift everything you can, hold. Exhale and let everything go. Repeat that one more time, and then: trace. Where else do you feel tired in your body?

2. The lying tree

After waking up your body, it’s time for Lying Tree Pose. To do this, bend your right leg and place the sole of your foot on your left knee. Place your hands on your lower abdomen. Hold for breaths and then switch sides.

The pose opens your hips, which can release stuck stress. In addition, this yoga pose will make your hips more flexible, which means that you will find better support throughout the day.

You can find out exactly how the exercise works here in this TikTok -See video:

@tiffanycroww Have you tried it? #yogapose#yoga#restorative#WIP♬ Mission Impossible (Main Theme) – Favorite Movie Songs

Frau streckt sich im Bett

This is how the seated turn cross-legged

Philippe Degroote / gettyimages

Now it’s time to sit down. Here you can stretch your back muscles and spine. This relieves tension in the back. It also expands your chest, giving your lungs more room to breathe in.

To do this, sit up cross-legged. Now you put your left hand on your right knee and turn your body to the right. Hold here for five breaths and repeat the same exercise on the other side.

5. The seated bend

How the seated forward bend Uttanasana works

Vipin kv / gettyimages

Uttanasa is actually a standing forward bend. But it is also extremely effective from the bed. By bowing your head down, you symbolize a calm mindset. Your heart bent down represents that you are following your heart.

Sit on the edge of your bed. Inhale and stretch your arms up. As you exhale, lower your entire torso from the hips, arms and head down, and plant your fingertips. Let your head hang heavily and use it to relax your neck. Stay here for 15 breaths.

Prepare for the day with yoga in bed

Once you have completed the exercises, you can start standing from the last posture come. If you want, you can briefly come into mountain pose to center yourself.

To do this, simply stand up straight, keep your arms beside your body and open your palms. Breathe in and out deeply and prepare yourself for the day.

Even during your day you can always stretch and slow down a bit. Before going to bed, yoga in bed can also help you to fall asleep better and more relaxed.

October 5, 2022
