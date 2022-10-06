Slimming buttocks and legs: 15 minute lower body strength workout

Photo of moadmin moadminOctober 6, 2022
0
slimming-buttocks-and-legs:-15-minute-lower-body-strength-workout

Who doesn’t want trained legs and a sporty bottom? Exactly these zones are trained with the workout from our fitness expert Olivia Ederer.

Lossing weight on the buttocks and legs with an intensive workout

Everything you What you need for the workout is a mat, a mini band and two dumbbells (five kilograms).

Olivia Ederer

Frog Glute Bridge

Warm up with hip Opener

Like every workout, we start with a warm-up. To do this, you go into the so-called “hip opener” or hip opener. To do this, you sit on the mat, one thigh points forward, the lower leg to the side.

The other leg points to the side and the lower leg backwards. Your back is straight and your hands are in front of you. You should feel a slight pull in your hips. Then switch legs. Each page ten times.

Frog Glute Bridge

Olivia Ederer

1. Exercise: Frog Glute Bridge

For this you sit on your mat and pull your feet towards you, the undersides are touching each other. Then you lay your back on the mat. Place your hands palm down on the mat beside you as you press your feet together.

Then, raise your hips up and slowly lower them back down. The bottom only touches the mat lightly, push the knees apart and lift the hips again. You repeat that twenty times in two sentences.

    Olivia Ederer

2. Exercise: Split Squat

The split squat works the core and torso area, in addition to the legs and buttocks. To do this, take two dumbbells and leave your arms long on either side. You lunge on your mat and lower your back knee.

It should not be put down. Then you get back up. You do this ten times and then switch sides. You do 3 sets of these, after each set there is 20-second pause.

  • Ten reps
  • 10 seconds pause
  • Change page
  • 3 sentences

    • Romanian Deadlifts

Romanian Deadlifts

Olivia Ederer

3. Exercise: One-Legged Romanian Deadlift

To do this, stand on the mat and stretch your right leg out behind you. In your left hand you hold a dumbbell. As you push your butt back, bend forward with the weight until the weight is hovering just above your left foot.

You should feel a slight tug in your posterior left thigh as you do this. Then you stand up again. Keep your back straight. Do ten reps on each side.

  • Ten reps

20 Second pause

    Change page
  • three sentences

    • Side Lunges

Beine heben

Olivia Ederer

4. Exercise: Raise your legs

For the exercise, lie on your back and put your hands under your bottom. Now raise your legs straight towards you, about up to 45 degrees and slowly lower it back down. However, they do not touch the ground.

Abdehnen

Olivia Ederer

5. Exercise: Side lunges

To do this, take a dumbbell in both hands and hold it in front of your chest. Then lunge to the left and bend your knees while your right leg is straight.

Keep your back straight. Then stand up straight and repeat with your right leg.

Mountain Climber

Olivia Ederer

6. Exercise: Lunge Jump

You lunge forward, drop your back knee, and then switch legs in a jump.

Abdehnen

Olivia Ederer

7. Exercise: Mountain Climber

You go into a support position on your mat: your legs are placed hip-width apart, your hands under your shoulders, your arms support your torso up.

Your shoulders remain above your palms, even during the exercise. Your butt is in line with your back. Now you start to pull your knees towards your breastbone and then lower them again. Don’t forget to breathe evenly.

Post workout: stretching with a mini band

Abdehnen

Olivia Ederer

Frog Glute Bridge

To stretch, sit on your mat and put the mini band around a foot. Then lie on your back and gently pull your leg towards you with the band until you feel the stretch in your hamstring and squat.

The leg is straight. You consider the position to be 30 until 40 seconds and then switch legs.

Tip: If you don’t have a mini band, you can also use a towel.

Personal Trainer

Burghard Rauh

This is our expert: Personal Trainerin Olivia Ederer

Olivia Ederer is a personal trainer, nutrition and health coach in the Munich area and Fitforfun expert. She specializes in body fat reduction, where she designs individual training sessions in cooperation with her team. Both healthy nutrition and effective workouts form the basis of her coaching.

531357Reading tip

Photo of moadmin moadminOctober 6, 2022
0
Photo of moadmin

moadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

Miracle workout: That's why we now take the stairs even more often

August 13, 2022
Photo of Train without equipment: 6 effective upper body exercises from our personal trainer

Train without equipment: 6 effective upper body exercises from our personal trainer

September 23, 2022
Photo of Yoga for the office: With Office Yoga you stay fit at work

Yoga for the office: With Office Yoga you stay fit at work

August 21, 2022
Photo of Planking workout: 9 exercises for a flatter core

Planking workout: 9 exercises for a flatter core

August 16, 2022
Back to top button