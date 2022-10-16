AFRL is creating a “cyber range” for space operations

The Air Force Research Laboratory is a pioneer in the identification, creation, and integration of accessible technologies for the air, space, and cyberspace forces. While investing in fundamental research, applied research, and the creation of cutting-edge technologies, the lab serves external clients and collaborates with the industry. The Air Force, as well as the Space Force both, rely on AFRL, a single integrated facility, to serve their respective science and technology requirements.

The Air Force Research Laboratory intends to set up a training system for cybersecurity exercises targeted at the space domain using experimental cubesats.

The AFRL Information Directorate wants to construct a cyber range so that the Space Force as well as other organizations may practice modeling assaults on satellites and ground systems in a realistic manner.

According to Thomas Parisi, who is the program manager of the Rome, New York-based AFRL Information Directorate, “there has lately been a larger push to have cyber security specialists working in the space domain.” The U.S. military is concerned that its satellite networks might be attacked, which has increased the requirement for cyber security training, according to Parisi.

AFRL is developing a training range that would resemble a real-world satellite command center in response to that requirement. Parisi said that the Defense Department has several training sites for cyberwarfare exercises, but none allow military operators and researchers to practice protecting satellites using real spacecraft in orbit.

Working with nonprofit cybersecurity-focused research and development organization Stephenson Stellar Corp. is AFRL. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based business was awarded a $22.7 million contract to build the “Stellar Space Cyber Range” last year.

This offers a real, as opposed to a simulated, space-based range setting for this study, according to Parisi. “We will collaborate with the space people to identify the ideas, technologies, and next-generation cyber security capabilities that we can introduce into the space sector.”

Four cubesats that AFRL aims to launch into low Earth orbit in the financial year 2024 are part of the cyber range concept, according to Parisi. The cubesats have been created, but Jeff Moulton, Stephenson Stellar president, said several of the project’s components still need funding.

He said, “We need funds for the launch.” The launch of the satellites and the creation of cloud-based ground stations, according to Moulton, would cost an extra $18 million. He said that financial support would likely come from future system users including the Space Systems Command (SSC), the Space Development Agency (SDA), and other Space Force agencies.

According to Parisi, having access to actual hardware is crucial for researchers and operators who require secure systems. “We’re thrilled,” he added, “since we want to launch actual items into orbit that scientists can use as test beds rather than just doing study in the lab. It will have a considerably bigger effect if notions can be shown using a real satellite constellation rather than only in a lab.”