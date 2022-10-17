Greek energy reaches important achievement as renewables provide all of the nation’s electrical needs

Greece’s independent power transmission operator IPTO said last week that for the first time, renewable energy supplied all of the country’s electrical requirements. On Friday, Greece generated all of its electricity from renewable sources for at least five hours, hitting a record-breaking 3,106-megawatt hours.

According to the environmental think tank The Green Tank, located in Greece, solar, wind, and hydro formed 46% of the country’s energy mix in the eight months leading up to August 2022, up from 42% in the same time in 2021. It was described as a “record of hope for the nation’s transition to sustainable energy, weaning off fossil fuels, and assuring our energy sufficiency” by Green Tank.

European nations, including Greece, are moving quickly away from fossil fuels and toward affordable renewable power. According to Elisabeth Cremona, an analyst at the energy think tank Ember, “the milestone achieved by Greece shows that a renewables-dominated electrical system is within sight.

This unequivocally shows that using renewable energy sources to power the electrical grid is possible without sacrificing dependability. To guarantee that renewable energy sources surpass fossil fuels in Greece’s electricity sector for the whole year, additional work has to be done.

What does Greece’s energy transformation look like in the broader picture? It follows the good news that renewables fully satiated the surge in global power demand during the first half of the year 2022. It marks a significant tipping point in the development of the country’s electrical system.

However, Greece’s journey to sustainable energy hasn’t been without its challenges. Following the conflict in Ukraine, Greece has reduced its dependency on Russian gas by increasing the imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to satisfy its demands. It has also increased coal mining, delaying its objective for decarbonization.

The Green Tank analyzes IPTO data and discovers that renewables, excluding major hydro sources, outperformed all other energy sources, leaving fossil gas in the second position as it had its first minor decline since 2018.

By 2030, Greece wants to more than double the amount of green energy it can produce, making up at least 70% of its total energy consumption. In order to improve its electrical system and contribute to meeting that goal, the government is aiming to entice some €30 billion in private and European investments.

Analysts believe Athens may achieve that goal sooner than the 25 gigawatts it aims to have installed of renewable energy capacity, up from the current 10 gigawatts. To increase electricity capacity and encourage the use of solar, wind, and hydro energy, IPTO has already been investing in improving the nation’s electrical infrastructure.